The Midland University women competed last weekend at the National Wrestling Coaches' Association (NWCA) Duals Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Warriors fell 29-19 to Lyon College and 27-14 to the University of Providence, but beat Missouri Valley 25-19. Menlo College won the team championship.
“We're a young team right now battling some injuries and we are not nearly as deep as we would like to be,” MU coach Matt Atwood said. “When we have girls go down with injuries it's hard to fill those spots. I'm proud of the girls and their effort on the mat. I'm especially proud of the girls who stepped up and put the team before themselves.”
Against Lyon, MU won four matches.
Esther Walker and Leilani Camargo-Naone both won via forfeits. Tanalei Louis, currently ranked No. 3 at 136, won by technical fall (11-0) over No. 15 Aleandrea Banag. Mahealani Lewis pinned 16th-ranked Ashely Cook in 3:00.
Against the Argos, the Warriors won three matches. Louis pinned sixth-ranked Jenna Awana in 1:45. Tayler Peligrino-Hayase won a 4-3 decision over Maria Enriquez. Camargo-Naone won another bout via forfeit.
Against Missouri Valley, Walker and Louis won by forfeits. Camargo-Neone and Lewis won by pins while Peligrino-Hayase won by technical fall.
Avery Thomason, Kiana Hatfield, and Walker all moved up a weight class to help the team this weekend.
“When you have athletes like this it makes your job as a coach so much more satisfying,” Atwood said. “We didn't have the results we wanted, but we have great leadership and a great foundation on this team and I couldn't be more excited for the future.”
Midland will compete Friday in a dual tournament in York.