A strong first quarter by eighth-ranked Morningside was too much for Midland University to overcome on Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center.
Sydney Hupp had 11 of her 16 points in the first quarter to help the Mustangs to an 89-66 Great Plains Athletic Conference victory. The win improves the Mustangs to 7-2 overall, including 4-1 in the league. Midland falls to 4-7 overall, including 1-4 in the league.
Katy Gathje of the Warriors hit a pair of free throws to pull her team within 7-5, but 3-point baskets by Sierra Mitchell and Sophia Peppers started a 15-2 run that put the Mustangs in control.
Hupp’s scoring burst helped the Mustangs to a 30-12 lead after one quarter.
The Warriors battled back in the second period. Fremont High School graduate Emma Shepard, a freshman guard, hit three consecutive 3-point baskets to trim the deficit to 38-34 with 2:31 left in the half.
Two consecutive baskets by Mitchell gave the Mustangs a 42-34 lead at the break. Morningside then stretched the lead back to 16 by scoring the first eight points in the third period on the strength of a pair of Mitchell treys.
The Mustangs hit 36 of 64 shots from the field (56.3 percent) while the Warriors were 20 of 56 (35.7 percent). Morningside committed 16 turnovers, compared to 13 for MU, but the Warriors were outrebounded 38-23.
Gathje led Midland with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Shepard added 12 points while freshman Lexi Kraft had seven points and three assists.
You have free articles remaining.
Mitchell led four Morningside players in double figures with 21 points. Peppers added 17. Hupp added nine rebounds and five assists to her 16 points while Jordyn Moser finished with 11 points and four assists.
The Warriors play at No. 5 Dordt at 2 Saturday afternoon while the Mustangs host Briar Cliff at 4.
Box Score
MORNINGSIDE (89)
Sierra Mitchell 21, Sophia Peppers 17, Sydney Hupp 16, Jordyn Moser 11, Grace Meyer 3, Olivia Larsen 5, Taylor Rodenburgh 5, Faith Meyer 5, Abby Drieling 4, Clarissa Powell 2.
MIDLAND (66)
Katy Gathje 14, Lexi Kraft 7, Emma Shepard 12, Amanda Hansen 5, Maddie Meadows 3, Makenna Sullivan 2, Erin Prusa 7, Peyton Wingert 6, Sam Shepard 5, Lexis Haase 3, Jada Simpson 2.