Myia Johnson leads Warriors at Greeno Invitaional

Midland University’s cross-country teams traveled to take part in the Woody Greeno and Jay Dirksen Invitational on Saturday morning.

On the women’s side, Midland placed 11th, finishing ahead of Southeastern Community College and Peru State College. On the men’s side, Midland finished 10th, edging out Pratt Community College by just under three seconds.

Former Fremont runner Myia Johnson led the Warriors women with a time of 20:23.5, finishing 116th out of 206 runners.

Other competitors for the Warriors included: Madilynn Edwards (20:56.7, 136), Darby Walsh (21:45.5, 164), Erin Kahnk (26:21.7, 202), and Jaineily Ortiz (27:41.0, 204).

Jonathan Mahoney paced the Warriors men with a time of 26:34.2, placing 78th out of 215 runners.

Also competing for the Warriors were: Christian McCafferty (27:45.5, 113), Eli Bottom (28:00.7, 124), Zac McGeorge (28:10.7, 128), Henri Stöckermann (29:06.3, 153), and Andrew Nunez (30:57.5, 186).

Midland will have a short break before competing in the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday, Sept. 24. The event is set to begin at noon in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0