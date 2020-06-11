NAIA announces changes for postseason tournaments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The NAIA is making changes to the postseason tournaments for a handful of sports.

The changes were voted upon by the NAIA National Administrative Council virtual meetings held this week.

Women’s volleyball will see a reduction of teams at the final tournament site, trimming the number of teams down to 24 from 32.

The new pools will feature eight pods of three with the winner of each pod advancing to the final single elimination tournament.

The tournament will open with 48 teams vying for the 24 spots in a single elimination round.

The change is being made to eliminate early morning and late evening matches as well as to spread out the semifinals and the championship games to separate days.

The men’s and women’s soccer postseason also has some changes to its opening round. Instead of a 15-site three-team tournament to reach the final site, now the NAIA will host a 10-site four-team tournament to qualify for the final site - a reduction of five teams from the postseason.

Additionally, an extra day of rest is being built into the schedule between the final game of the opening round and the first day of the final site.