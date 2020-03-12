NAIA cancels winter championship events

The NAIA announced on Thursday, that effective immediately, it will be cancelling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority," the organization said in a press release. "We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships."

Midland sports affected include the competitive cheer and dance national championships, which were set for this weekend beginning Friday as well as the women's wrestling team, who were slated to compete at the Women's Wrestling National Invitational on Friday.

