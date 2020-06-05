NAIA sets guidelines for return of fall sports

The NAIA on Friday announced plans for fall sports that includes a reduction in games.
The Council of Presidents executive committee met Thursday to discuss plans for schools and conferences to follow in the coming months.
The committee approved the use of a threshold system as a guideline for determining return to play. For a sport to receive the green light to begin, nearly half of the participating schools need to have clearance from local health officials.
For example, the NAIA has 95 football programs. When half (47) gain clearance from state and health officials, the football season will be authorized to begin.
“The rationale for this decision is that a significant number of institutions need to participate to offer student-athletes a significant competitive and championship-caliber experience,” an NAIA statement read. “Additionally, the fewer the number of participating programs, the higher the likelihood for scheduling challenges leading to increased travel costs and missed class time.”
The NAIA also announced later start dates for practice/activities (Aug. 15) and season openers. Football is tentatively scheduled to start Sept. 12 and all other sports will begin Sept. 5.
Because of the later start and regular-season cost concerns, schedules will be reduced, too.
* Football: nine games (down from 11).
* Volleyball: 22 games (down from 28).
* Men’s and women’s soccer: 14 games (down from 18).
* Cross country: seven meets (down from eight).
Midland currently has 11 football games on schedule with two non-conference games—at Texas Wesleyan and at home against McPherson—now falling outside of the planned start time.
The NAIA announced it intends to host all fall sport championship events.
The council’s executive committee also is examining various options for heath and safety protocols, including testing and screening. It plans to share decisions related to those as soon as they are made.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!