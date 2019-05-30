There was some serious sports star-power in Fremont on Thursday afternoon.
University of Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost, and new men’s head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, headlined a group of five Husker coaches that made an appearance at Christensen Field as part of the 2019 Big Red Blitz Tour.
Before the NU coaches took the stage, Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos made some opening remarks and the message from both of them was very clear: Nebraska athletics is trending upward. Moos, who has been in the business of college athletics for 25 years, said that one reason Husker athletics is in such a good place right now is because of the fan support.
“This fan base is by far the best in the country,” Moos said. “They (NU fans) are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever been around, that is until they get behind the wheel or a shopping cart.”
Another reason that Moos believes Nebraska athletics is gaining momentum is because of the hiring of both Frost (in December of 2017) and Hoiberg (last March).
“In football and basketball we got the pick of the litter (when it came time to hire a new coach),” Moos said. “They are both true mid-westerners and I like to hire coaches who were raised here and understand our brand.”
Frost, who is preparing for his second season at Nebraska, said he is continuing to build the Nebraska brand within his football team.
“We are teaching our guys all the time,” Frost said. “One of the things that we are really emphasizing this season is that we want to be a tougher team. I want to get a little bit of that nasty back. Our football team needs to resemble the people of Nebraska.”
Hoiberg, who was born in Lincoln, said he’s excited to be coaching at Nebraska. He also said that the UNL facilities were instrumental in helping him completely overhaul the Husker basketball roster in just two months.
“We had to replace 11 players but I’m excited about the players we’ve brought in and a lot of that has to do with the facilities,” Hoiberg said. “I think our facilities are some of the best in the country. We feel good about the players we’ve brought in and we are ready to get to work.”
The other Husker coaches that were present at the Big Red Blitz Tour, presented by First National Bank, were Rhonda Revelle (softball), Mark Manning (wrestling) and Amy Williams (women’s basketball).