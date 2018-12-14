Consistent excellence should never be taken for granted. In fact, it should be revered.
Sometimes that excellence gets overshadowed for various reasons. Kevin McHale and Robert Parrish were studs with the Boston Celtics in the 1980s, but they had a teammate named Larry Bird. Bernie Williams was an outstanding center fielder for four New York Yankees' championship teams, but fans tend to talk more about shortstop Derek Jeter.
Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook can probably relate.
On Thursday night, while pundits were talking about the impact NU football coach Scott Frost was having on the recruiting trail, Cook was guiding the Huskers to a come-from-behind five-set win over Illinois in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.
In December of 2017, while the buzz was still surrounding the firing of Mike Riley and the hiring of Frost, Cook was quietly leading a talented NU squad to a 32-4 record and a national championship. That team, featuring veteran setter Kelly Hunter, beat Florida 3-1 in the finals and gave Cook his fourth national title.
In 2016, while Riley and the Huskers were finishing 9-4 and ending the season with consecutive losses (40-10 to Iowa and 38-24 to Tennessee in the Music City Bowl), the volleyball team was coming off a Big Ten championship and made a Final Four appearance.
In 2015, while the NU football team was battling to finish 6-7 in Riley's first year in Lincoln, Cook won his third national championship with the help of in-state players like Hunter and twins Amber and Kadie Rolfzen.
In 2014, Bo Pelini was fired as the head coach of the football team. He got in a parting shot at the university and athletic officials during a meeting with the players using language that would make George Carlin blush. Cook meanwhile signed a pair of high school standouts -- Kenzie Maloney of Kentucky, and Mikaela Foecke of Iowa. Both would go on to appear in four straight NCAA Final Fours with the latter becoming one of the greatest players in the history of the program.
In 2006, while Bill Callahan and Kevin Cosgrove were in the midst of derailing the NU football program, Cook was leading the volleyball team to a 33-1 record (the lone loss to Colorado). That loaded team featured future Olympian Jordan Larson of Hooper. The Huskers won the championship over Stanford in front of a packed house in Omaha.
In 2000, while Frank Solich was leading a very good NU football team to a 10-2 record, Cook was just a little bit better. He ended his first year as head coach with a national championship. The Huskers went 20-0 in Big 12 Conference and beat Cook's former team, Wisconsin, for the title.
Football is king in this state and probably always will be. Frost is already fixing a program that was in desperate need of it. Everyone is excited about that program's future.
Cook, however, doesn't get the recognition he deserves. He inherited a strong program from Terry Pettit and has only made it better. He is the Nick Saban, Geno Auriemma or Mike Krzyewski of college volleyball.
After decades of dominating, the NU football team has shown how fleeting success can be. The NU men's basketball team is doing well, but has never won a NCAA Tournament game. Other programs at Nebraska have had ups and downs, but volleyball has been successful for a long time. That kind of achievement should truly be appreciated because winning -- at any level -- is difficult.
NU is the underdog heading into Saturday night's championship match against Stanford, but don't expect the Huskers to wilt.
With Cook in the driver's seat, they know how to play on the big stage. Win or lose, his legacy as one of the school's greatest coaches -- regardless of the sport -- is secure.