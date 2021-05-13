Nine Warriors earn All-GPAC softball honors

Prai, a freshman from Lincoln, Nebraska, not only leads the Warriors in hitting for the season, she ranks 6th in the NAIA at .486. Additionally, she ranks first in total runs scored per game (1.36) and is second in hits per game (1.79) in the country.

Rincon, a freshman from Granada Hills, California, led the team and conference in wins this season. She has a 21-3 record overall in the circle with 12 of those wins coming against the GPAC. She is also the team lead in earned run average (2.53) and strikeouts (141).

Athow, a senior from Gretna, Nebraska, has been consistent in the Midland lineup all year. She ranks fourth on the team in average (.380) and fourth in home runs (7).

Singleton, a senior from Lincoln, Nebraska, has been a key cog in the lineup as well this season hitting .324 with 16 extra-base hits and 47 RBI.

Cespedes, a senior from Newhall, California, hit second in the Midland lineup and ranks second in doubles (10), triples (2), and third in runs scored (42). She is one of four Warriors who has started every game this season.