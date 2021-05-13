Nine Warriors earn All-GPAC softball honors

Midland softball picked up nine All-GPAC honors including the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year award.
Katlin Anders from Midland was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year while Mike Heard was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year.
Kathryn Miska of Jamestown was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Pitcher-of-the-Year.
In his sixth season, Coach Heard has led the Warriors to three straight GPAC Regular Season titles and three straight NAIA Championship appearances and was named GPAC COY in both 2018 and 2019.
Anders, a senior from Corona, California, earned first-team honors for the fourth time in her career and the Player-of-the-Year award for the second time.
During conference play, she led the GPAC in batting average (.481), runs scored (30), runs batted in (29), doubles (14), and total bases (70).
Joining her on the All-GPAC First Team were; Roni Foote, Emily Prai, Aliyah Rincon, and Sierra Athow.
Bobbi Singleton, Andrea Cespedes, and Hailee Fliam were second team members and Carly Pfitzer was named an honorable mention.
Foote, a freshman from Omaha, Nebraska, leads the Warriors in home runs this season with 12 and has the third highest average on the team at .421.
Prai, a freshman from Lincoln, Nebraska, not only leads the Warriors in hitting for the season, she ranks 6th in the NAIA at .486. Additionally, she ranks first in total runs scored per game (1.36) and is second in hits per game (1.79) in the country.
Rincon, a freshman from Granada Hills, California, led the team and conference in wins this season. She has a 21-3 record overall in the circle with 12 of those wins coming against the GPAC. She is also the team lead in earned run average (2.53) and strikeouts (141).
Athow, a senior from Gretna, Nebraska, has been consistent in the Midland lineup all year. She ranks fourth on the team in average (.380) and fourth in home runs (7).
Singleton, a senior from Lincoln, Nebraska, has been a key cog in the lineup as well this season hitting .324 with 16 extra-base hits and 47 RBI.
Cespedes, a senior from Newhall, California, hit second in the Midland lineup and ranks second in doubles (10), triples (2), and third in runs scored (42). She is one of four Warriors who has started every game this season.
Fliam, a junior from Omaha, Nebraska, has been the game one starter this season in the circle. As the veteran of the pitching staff, she has an 18-5 record with 6 shutouts this season. She has a 2.96 ERA this year and has allowed just 13 walks to opponents.