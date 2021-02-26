Nine Warriors earn All-GPAC track and field honors

Nine Midland track and field athletes earn spots on the Great Plains Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field All-Conference team with Adrien Patigny and Dylan Kucera both earned double honors.

The honorees include: Kylee Edmonds, Pole Vault, Jose Gonzalez 1000m, Eli Hustad, Long Jump, Kucera, Shot Put and Weight Throw, Josh Lewis, Shot Put, Patigny, 55m and 200m, Shandon Reitzell, High Jump, Vivian Sanchez, 800m and Wendy van Nes, Pole Vault.

The top Track and Field Performances-of-the-Meet and the Coach-of-the-Year honors were voted on by the league coaches. GPAC Athlete-of-the-Year honors went to the highest individual point scorers in the meet. Also, the top eight individuals in each event are considered GPAC All-Conference performers.

The Outstanding Performances-of-the-Meet were voted on by the league coaches and are as follows:

Women's Track Performance – Rachel Battershell, Concordia – 400 meters (56.67)

Women's Field Performance – Lauren Tamayo, Hastings - Pentathlon (3519 points)

Men's Track Performance – Ben Jefferies, Briar Cliff – 400 meters (48.17)

Men's Field Performance – Kucera, Midland – Weight Throw (19.88m/65-02.75)