Nine Warriors earn All-GPAC track and field honors

Nine Midland track and field athletes earn spots on the Great Plains Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field All-Conference team with Adrien Patigny and Dylan Kucera both earned double honors.
The honorees include: Kylee Edmonds, Pole Vault, Jose Gonzalez 1000m, Eli Hustad, Long Jump, Kucera, Shot Put and Weight Throw, Josh Lewis, Shot Put, Patigny, 55m and 200m, Shandon Reitzell, High Jump, Vivian Sanchez, 800m and Wendy van Nes, Pole Vault.
The top Track and Field Performances-of-the-Meet and the Coach-of-the-Year honors were voted on by the league coaches. GPAC Athlete-of-the-Year honors went to the highest individual point scorers in the meet. Also, the top eight individuals in each event are considered GPAC All-Conference performers.
The Outstanding Performances-of-the-Meet were voted on by the league coaches and are as follows:
- Women's Track Performance – Rachel Battershell, Concordia – 400 meters (56.67)
- Women's Field Performance – Lauren Tamayo, Hastings - Pentathlon (3519 points)
- Men's Track Performance – Ben Jefferies, Briar Cliff – 400 meters (48.17)
- Men's Field Performance – Kucera, Midland – Weight Throw (19.88m/65-02.75)
Lauren Tamayo from Hastings was named the Female GPAC Athlete-of-the-Meet scoring 30 points. Jacob Vander Plaats from Dordt was named the Male GPAC Athlete-of-the-Meet scoring 24 points. Both will be honored as the Hauff Mid-America Sports GPAC Indoor Track and Field Athletes-of-the-Year.
Matt Beisel from Concordia has been named the Jim McMahon - Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Women's Indoor Coach-of-the-Year. The Bulldogs won the women's title on Saturday with 217 points.
Craig Heynen from Dordt has been named the Fred Beile - Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men's Coach-of-the-Year. The Defenders won the men's title on Saturday with 184 points.