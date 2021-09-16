No. 1 Midland takes care of Hastings in straight sets

No. 1 Midland rode out a threat by Hastings to sweep the Broncos 25-20, 25-22, 25- 17 Wednesday night in Fremont.
"You have to give Hastings credit," said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. "They played some inspired volleyball tonight and stressed us a little bit. Particularly game two.
In the opening set, the Warriors were able to put together an 8-0 run to open up a 23-12. Cortlyn Schaefer and Abbey Ringler each had three kills in that stretch.
Hastings earned the serve back and then went on a 7-1 run to make things interesting down the stretch. That surge forced the Warriors to use a timeout.
Out of the huddle, a refocused Warriors’ team closed out the set with a kill by Taliyah Flores to go up 1-0.
The second set saw the Warriors take an early 3-0 lead behind a pair of kills by Brooke Fredrickson.
The Broncos had a quick response to the early deficit as they bounced back to take an 8-6 lead with a 5-0 run. The teams traded points after that and would find themselves tied six times up to a 19-19 knot. That’s when Hastings went on another mini burst to take a 22-19 lead, forcing the Warriors into a timeout.
The Broncos wouldn't score another point in the set as the Warriors rattled off a 6-0 run to seal set two.
"I was really proud of our players to battle back in game two," Giesselmann said. "When it was 22-22, we really took charge at the net and closed that game out. That is what really good teams do. They learn how to close games out when they have an opportunity to.”
The Warriors rode the momentum from set two into a quick third set for the sweep.
Hope Leimbach, the three-time reigning GPAC Setter of the Week, coordinated the Midland attack and finished with a match-high 39 set assists. She also added nine digs defensively.
Fredrickson had a team-high 11 kills on 21 attempts. Ringler joined her in double figures with 10 kills while Lauryn Samuelson and Schaefer each had 9 kills.
Midland (15-0, 4-0 GPAC) will go one the road to face Doane (12-4, 1-3 GPAC) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.