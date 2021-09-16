No. 1 Midland takes care of Hastings in straight sets

No. 1 Midland rode out a threat by Hastings to sweep the Broncos 25-20, 25-22, 25- 17 Wednesday night in Fremont.

"You have to give Hastings credit," said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. "They played some inspired volleyball tonight and stressed us a little bit. Particularly game two.

In the opening set, the Warriors were able to put together an 8-0 run to open up a 23-12. Cortlyn Schaefer and Abbey Ringler each had three kills in that stretch.

Hastings earned the serve back and then went on a 7-1 run to make things interesting down the stretch. That surge forced the Warriors to use a timeout.

Out of the huddle, a refocused Warriors’ team closed out the set with a kill by Taliyah Flores to go up 1-0.

The second set saw the Warriors take an early 3-0 lead behind a pair of kills by Brooke Fredrickson.

The Broncos had a quick response to the early deficit as they bounced back to take an 8-6 lead with a 5-0 run. The teams traded points after that and would find themselves tied six times up to a 19-19 knot. That’s when Hastings went on another mini burst to take a 22-19 lead, forcing the Warriors into a timeout.