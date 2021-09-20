No. 1 Midland upset by Doane

For the first time this season, No. 1 Midland University dropped a match on the volleyball court as they fell to Doane University in five sets on Saturday, 20-25, 25-16, 11-25, 25-23, 21-19.

“You have to give Doane a lot of credit, they played inspired volleyball and earned the win,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “We had opportunities in a great environment to win it and didn’t make the plays in the end.”

The Warriors fall to 15-1 overall and 4-1 in the GPAC. Doane improves to 13-4 and 2-3 in the conference.

The opening set was back and forth between the two sides. With the score tied 10-10, Midland went on a 4-0 run that was aided by three kills from Cortlyn Schaefer and an ace from Brooke Fredrickson. That surge would propel them to the opening set win, 25-20.

Doane responded with a dominant second set. It was close early, with the teams being tied at each point all the way to 9-9.

A 4-1 rally sparked the Tigers’ offense which closed out the set on an 8-2 run, winning 25-16. Midland had nearly as many errors as kills in the set as they hit a lowly .057 with 10 kills and 8 errors.