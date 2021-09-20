No. 1 Midland upset by Doane

For the first time this season, No. 1 Midland University dropped a match on the volleyball court as they fell to Doane University in five sets on Saturday, 20-25, 25-16, 11-25, 25-23, 21-19.
“You have to give Doane a lot of credit, they played inspired volleyball and earned the win,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “We had opportunities in a great environment to win it and didn’t make the plays in the end.”
The Warriors fall to 15-1 overall and 4-1 in the GPAC. Doane improves to 13-4 and 2-3 in the conference.
The opening set was back and forth between the two sides. With the score tied 10-10, Midland went on a 4-0 run that was aided by three kills from Cortlyn Schaefer and an ace from Brooke Fredrickson. That surge would propel them to the opening set win, 25-20.
Doane responded with a dominant second set. It was close early, with the teams being tied at each point all the way to 9-9.
A 4-1 rally sparked the Tigers’ offense which closed out the set on an 8-2 run, winning 25-16. Midland had nearly as many errors as kills in the set as they hit a lowly .057 with 10 kills and 8 errors.
With the match tied at a set apiece, the Warriors responded with a low-error third set. Midland pounced on top of the Tigers early with a 12-3 run. That put them up 18-7. Another run of 7-1 closed out the set with Midland winning 25-11. Doane hit a negative-.029 in the set as they had 8 errors with only 7 kills. Midland hit a match-best of .371 (16 kills and 3 errors).
After a 4-1 start in the fourth for the Warriors, the Tigers roared back with an impressive 10-2 run to go up 11-6. Midland battled back and pulled within a point on three occasions, the last coming at 23-24, but never got out of the hole they were in early. An attack error by the Warriors ended the set, 25-23 in favor of Doane, sending it to a decisive fifth.
Midland held an early lead in the final set and was the first to eight.
The Warriors extended their lead to 13-9, two points away from keeping their unbeaten streak alive, but a furious rally by the Tigers tied the game at 14-14.
Doane moved ahead by one on four occasions before Midland earned a match-point opportunity at 19-18. That was the final point of the match for them though as Doane closed on a 3-0 run, winning 21-19.
Offensively, Taliyah Flores led the way with 18 kills while hitting .192 from the outside. Jessie Moss and Fredrickson both recorded double-figure kills with 13 and 12 respectively.
Hope Leimbach orchestrated the attack with 64 sets assists.
At the net defensively, Midland mustered 9 blocks while their counterparts thwarted 21 Warriors attacks. Fredrickson had a hand in on four of the Warriors’ blocks.
Five players hit double-digit digs for MU in the five-set affair. Leimbach and Fredrickson each had 13, Maggie Sempeck added 15, Flores dug up 18 balls, and Delanie Vallinch led the way with 23.