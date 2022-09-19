No. 1 Warriors bounce back with sweep of Mount Marty

No. 1 Midland volleyball bounced back from its midweek upset by putting away Mount Marty in straight-sets Friday night, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17.

“We took a business-like approach to the match tonight," said coach Paul Giesselmann. "Overall, I thought our team defense was terrific led by Delanie (Vallinch). Just really controlled our defense, and kind of set the tone for the match.”

With the victory, the Warriors improve to 13-2 on the season and 3-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Mount Marty falls to 6-6 on the year and 1-3 in conference play.

Midland got things rolling in the middle of the first set as they went on an 11-2 run, extinguishing both timeouts by the Lancers. Lauren Williams and Abbey Ringler each had a pair of kills. For the set, the Warriors hit just .194 while their counterparts were sub-zero at -.056.

Set two saw things start to pick up on the offensive even more for Midland. They had an attack percentage of .452 for the set, their second-best mark for a set this season.

In their match with Viterbo, they hit .500 in set three. It was a balanced attack with Ringler, Williams, and Cortlyn Schaefer all registering four kills in the set while Taliyah Flores added three.

Hope Leimbach had 14 assists in the set to go with a pair of kills herself.

The third set began with back-to-back points by the Lancers but the top-ranked Warriors quickly took over the set with a 5-0 run to take over the lead. A second run of 4-0 made it 11-5 and they never looked back as Midland rolled to the sweep.

For the third set, Midland hit .275 on the attack with several players getting involved in the offense. Seven different players got a kill in the final set with Flores, Schaefer, and Williams leading the charge with three each.

For the match, Leimbach paced the Warriors to a .299 hitting percentage with 40 sets assists. She added four kills and six digs to her line.

Williams led the team with 11 kills on the night while Schaefer added 10 to join her in double figures. Ringler and Flores each had nine as the next highest on the team.

Defensively, Ringler had a hand in on eight of the Warriors’ eight blocks while Flores dug up 10 balls. Vallinch had a match-high 19 digs.

Up next for Midland (13-2, 3-1 GPAC) is a pair of tough road contests in the GPAC with visits to unbeaten and No. 13 ranked College of Saint Mary (13-0, 3-0 GPAC) and to No. 7 Northwestern (10-3, 2-2 GPAC) next week.

It all starts on Wednesday with a quick trip to Omaha to take on the Flames. First serve inside the Lied Fitness Center is set for 7:30 p.m.