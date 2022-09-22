No. 1 Warriors extinguish No. 13 Flames

No. 1 Midland snuffed out No. 13 College of Saint Mary in straight sets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11, Wednesday night in Bellevue.

“We’ve really struggled here the past few years," said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. "I was happy about how our kids came out of the gate and just sustained the energy."

The victory, ended a three-match losing streak on the court at the Lied Fitness Center, improves Midland's record to 14-2 overall and 4-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). CSM falls to 13-2 on the season and 3-2 in the conference

The Warriors’ offense was efficient with 45 kills against 20 errors, hitting .200 for the match. Their most productive numbers were in the third with a .227 attack percentage (17 kills, 7 errors).

Set one, saw the teams exchange runs. MU had a 5-0 swing to move up 7-3. CSM kept chipping away with short bursts and then pulled within two points, 19-17, with a 4-0 run down the stretch. The Warriors closed out the set via a kill by Taliyah Flores, 25-22.

In the second, the errors started to pile up for the Flames.

In the early going, the Warriors were able to take an 8-4 lead thanks in part to four hitting errors by their opposition.

CSM battled back and pulled within a point a 10-9 but a three-point swing fueled by Flores kill and an ace serve by Hope Leimbach gave MU the separation they needed to cruise to an eight-point win in the set, 25-17.

The Flames started to heat up in the third, taking six of the first seven points, forcing a timeout by the Warriors.

The Warriors responded with a 10-2 run to move in front 11-7. Another 3-0 run made it 15-8 and extinguished the Flames’ second timeout in the process.

With the momentum firmly on their side of the net, the Warriors took 10 of the next 14 points for the 25-11 win and the three-set sweep.

Delanie Vallinch picked up 15 digs in the match, setting the tone defensively. Leimbach and Flores joined her in double-digit digs with 12 and 10, respectively.

Leimbach coordinated the offense with 39 set assists to go with a pair of kills.

Lauren Williams had a team-high 11 kills while Flores floored 10 for a double-double.

Brooke Fredrickson, who had been relegated to the back row the past week, returned to the attack with nine kills while Abbey Ringler was able to knock down eight kills in the middle.

Williams, Ringler, and Lauryn Samuelson each had a share of three blocks at the net. Additionally, Jessie Moss came in and served a pair of aces.

Midland (14-2, 4-1 GPAC) will have another ranked road test Saturday, traveling to No. 7 Northwestern (11-3, 3-2 GPAC).

First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.