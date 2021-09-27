No. 1 Warriors sweep Mount Marty

No. 1-ranked Midland volleyball snapped a two-game losing skid with a sweep of Mount Marty Saturday (25-11, 25-15, and 25-23).

Sets one and two were never in doubt as the Warriors virtually led wire-to-wire in each. Mount Marty’s lone lead through the first two came at 3-2 in the second set. The third set was a different story entirely.

The Lancers jumped out in front early, building a 5-1 lead. That lead remained intact most of the set, until a late run by Midland.

Trailing 18-14, the Warriors went on a 4-0 run to tie the set at 20-20 and then closed out the match with a 5-1 run to secure the sweep.

“I was happy to see our team come out really focused to start the match and play low error,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “I was a little disappointed we let up in game three but still showed a lot of composure to finish the match.”

The Warriors offense was efficient with 45 kills on 102 swings with just 9 errors. Their .353 hitting percentage was the second-best mark of the season with their best (.404) coming in the first meeting with the Lancers.