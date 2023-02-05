No. 11 Jamestown scored at will to down Midland 104-87 Saturday.

Mason Walters got things started for the Jimmies on offense taking a 12-4 run in the early going. Colton Uhing had two back-to-back baskets on a 9-5 run for the Warriors which ended at the 12:49 mark.

Walters led another charge as they compiled a 17-7 spurt to give them a cushion thanks to 67% shooting in the first 20 minutes.

With 11 first-half three-pointers, Jamestown mounted their biggest lead before the break, 58-33, but Midland managed a 10-0 scoring stretch led by Jake Rueschhoff just before the intermission to get the deficit to 62-43.

Emanuel Bryson and Jake Orr powered Midland's offense in the second half, but the Warriors lacked the firepower to keep pace with the Jimmies, who nearly reached 100 points, 95-66, with seven minutes and 21 seconds left.

Orr scored a team-high 23 points while adding 6 steals and 6 rebounds. Bryson topped his season’s best as he finished with 20 points. He scored 12 points from beyond the arc, going 4-for-6. Ryan Larsen was the third player for Midland in double-digits with 10 points on the afternoon.

Midland (9-16, 3-14 GPAC) will be idle until next weekend when they’ll host Dakota Wesleyan (12-12, 8-8 GPAC) for Senior Day. Game time inside the Wikert Event Center is slated for 3:45 p.m. with a pregame recognition for Samuel Mailloux and Bryson beforehand.