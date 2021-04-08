No. 12 Midland unable to knock off No. 1 Jamestown

Leimbach ended a long rally with a kill to the deep corner, giving Midland an early 3-2 lead.

The Jimmies picked up a block to tie the score at 7-7, but Brooke Fredrickson responded with a deep kill for the advantage.

The score moved to 12-10 off a cross-court shot from Flores ricocheted off the defender.

Jamestown worked to tie the score at 13-13 and grabbed its first lead of the set off a deep kill from the setter. The lead didn’t last long as a three-point run, capped off by a Hiatt/Samuelson block had Midland up 16-14.

No lead was safe in the set as the Jimmies went on a run to capture a 19-16 advantage. Midland trailed the rest of the set as Jamestown went up 2-1 in the game with a 25-21 win.

Jamestown got up 4-1 in the fourth set, but Midland fought back to trail 6-5.

The Warriors took a 10-8 lead after a solo block from Hiatt. Jamestown came back to reclaim the lead, but a Flores kill kept the score close at 14-13.

The Jimmies stretched the lead to 16-13, but three-straight points for Midland knotted things at 16-16.