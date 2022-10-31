No. 15 Midland vanquishes Concordia, 41-31

Football in November will mean something this fall for Midland.

The now-No. 15 Warriors overcame a slow start to vanquish Concordia 41-31 Saturday at Heedum Field, keeping its playoff hopes alive.

“When we need to make plays at the end of the day, all three phases executed for us,” said head coach Jeff Jamrog. “This is a group that wants to get better and they hold each other accountable.”

Concordia looked primed for the upset in the early going. The Bulldogs held Midland to three-and-out drives and put up 10 points on their first two possessions. Ty Harold kicked in a season-long 36-yard field goal on the first drive—kept alive by a offsides penalty on Midland after the Warriors initially forced a three-and-out. Then DJ McGarvie ran the ball in via a quarterback sneak to cap off a six-play, 69-yard drive.

The Warriors responded on their next drive thanks in large part to a 61-yard run by Trevor Jones that set up a first-and-goal from the two. Tyson Denkert came on to finish on the 70-yard drive with a touchdown run on the very next play.

On the next series for the Bulldogs, Midland’s defense came up with another signature goalline stand.

On third-and-goal from the two, Tray Kingsland caught a jump ball in the back of the end zone to thwart Concordia’s scoring efforts and keep Midland within a possession.

After a flip of the field following the quarter break, River Walker found Jakobi Rose in the back of the endzone for a nine-yard touchdown pass. Jared Quinonez, who hit an earlier PAT, was true once more to put Midland up 14-10.

The touchdown was set up by a 69-yard fake punt run by the Warriors. Gunner Todorovich, who was named the GPAC Defensive player of the week, found nothing but open space on the left side of the Bulldogs punt return coverage after getting the snap.

Nearing the end of the half, Concordia was able to find the endzone once more as McGarvie connected with Luke Lang for an 18-yard pass and catch with 4:30 on the clock.

Midland’s next possession saw their drive stall at the 26-yard line, setting up a 43-yard field goal try for Quinonez. His kick split the uprights with 1:26 on the clock, tying the game 17-17 heading into the halftime break.

After the intermission, Concordia went 65-yards on six plays, capped off by a 30-yard pass from McGarvie to Lang, to go up 24-17.

On the ensuing kickoff, Katon Thomas sparked the Warriors’ sideline with a 75-yard return down to the Bulldogs’ 20. Five plays later, Levi Markey made his way into the endzone with a 1-yard rush.

Following a defensive stand, the Warriors’ offense got a big break from the Bulldogs. Following a third-and-three at their own 30, Concordia was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that allowed Midland to remain on offense. Eleven plays later, they capped off a nearly seven-minute drive with another Markey touchdown run. The score, and ensuing PAT kick from Quinonez, put Midland up 31-24 with 2:52 to go in the third.

Quinonez would connect on his second field goal of the day on Midland’s next possession carried over into the fourth quarter. The 35-yard kick put Midland up 34-24 with 14:55 to go.

With their back up against their own endzone, Concordia subbed in Austin Jablonski, who played the majority of the day as a wide receiver for the Bulldogs, at quarterback in hopes of sparking their offense.

The former Nebraska wide receiver and high school quarterback did just that, guiding the Bulldogs down the field 99 yards in 10 plays. He rushed for 77 yards of the drive and capped it off with a jump pass to Lang from six yards out.

Concordia had a chance to take the lead after Midland’s next drive stalled out. Midland’s all-time leader in sacks Chase Lipsys put a stop to that.

The Fremont-native came up with a sack on third down to force a Concordia punt, which would keep the ball out of the Bulldogs until it was too late.

“We’d been running twists all game and we were getting close, but the running back was blocking me,” said Lipsys. “ The running back finally didn’t block me and I saw my opportunity and ran with it.”

Midland ran the ball with Markey on five straight plays, picking up 20 yards and forcing Concordia to burn all three of their timeouts.

Facing a fourth-and-three from Bulldogs’ 37-yard line, Midland elected to go for it with a first down all but sealing the win.

Markey got the first down and more, finding himself alone in the flat for a 37-yard catch-and-run score.

Quinonez returned the lead to 10 points with his PAT kick—his 100th consecutive made point-after, third most in NAIA history.

Markey finished his big day with 91 yards on 25 carries, 37 yards on one reception, and three total touchdowns. Gunner Todorovich was the second-leading rusher on the afternoon with 69 yards rushing thanks in part to a fake punt.

Through the air, Prusia completed 8-of-14 passes with one touchdown. Isaiah Tucker caught a team-high three passes for 34 yards.

Defensively, Tayver Thornbrugh and Todorovich led the way with eight tackles each. Linebackers Trevor Ziemba and Xavier Green were next highest with six tackles each.

The win over Concordia sets Midland up at 8-1 on the year and 7-1 in GPAC play with two games remaining on the schedule.

The Warriors next game will all but decide their playoff fate, going into Orange City, Iowa to face No. 3 Northwestern.

Both teams enter with identical records in the conference with their only loss coming to top-ranked Morningside.

Kickoff between the Warriors and Raiders is set for 1:00 p.m. at Korver Field on Saturday, November 5.