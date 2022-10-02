No. 17 Warriors fold in second half against No. 1 Morningside

For one half, No. 17 Midland had all the eyes of the NAIA fixated on Heedum Field.

The Warriors were doing what few teams across the last decade had done - leading against No. 1 Morningside at halftime.

It was a dream scenario for the Warriors defense for the first 30 minutes, holding the prolific Mustangs offense to just 146 yards and 10 points.

The dream turned into a nightmare in the second half as the Mustangs scored 37-unanswered points to rout the Warriors 47-12.

“As proud as I am of our guys in the first half, the second was just a debacle in all three phases,” said Midland coach Jeff Jamrog. “You’re up 12-10 at the half, feeling pretty good about how you’re playing, and then that third quarter seemed like it was forever. Two turnovers on offense, two fumbles that gave them short fields and they made plays. It woke their sideline up and unfortunately, we just couldn’t get anything going in the half."

The loss drops Midland to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Morningside extends its winning streak to 18 games and is now 4-0 overall and in the conference.

After Morningside struck first with a 77-yard touchdown pass near the end of the first quarter, Midland responded with four-straight field goals by Jared Quinonez in the second.

He connected from 25, 40, 46, and 29 yards to make it 12-7. The 46-yard field goal set a new personal best for Quinonez, who was named the GPAC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts.

Three plays before the second Warrior score, they appeared to get in the endzone for a touchdown. With the Mustangs jumping offsides, they took the shot to the endzone but the play was whistled dead.

Defensively, Midland held Morningside to just 146 yards in the opening half. The bulk of those came on their four-play, 88-yard touchdown drive.

The Mustangs woke up in the second half.

Morningside scored quickly with a 43-second drive to start the half, then took advantage of the first turnover of the game, a fumble by Midland, converting that into a 42-yard field goal with 11:18 on the clock.

The flood gates opened with two more touchdown drives and one field goal by the Mustangs before the quarter’s end.

Morningside tacked on a final touchdown in the fourth to set the final score.

Garrison Beach threw for 198 yards on the day, completing 21 of 39 throws. On the receiving end of six of his completions was Preston Williams. He compiled 74 yards as the primary target in the passing game.

On the ground, Midland was held to just 23 yards rushing. Isaiah Tucker had 19 yards on six carries to lead the way.

Defensively, five different Warriors picked up five tackles each to share the team lead. Chase Lipsys, Gage McGill, Gunner Todorovich, Xavier Green, and Michael Sunclades were the quartet of defenders.

Midland (5-1, 4-1 GPAC) will look to bounce back from their first setback of the season next week with a road trip to take on Briar Cliff (1-5, 1-4 GPAC). The Warriors will travel to Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Field.