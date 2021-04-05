No. 18 Midland knocks off No. 12 Dordt in opening round of GPAC tournament

In the second set, the teams were neck-and-neck in the early goings, but a kill from Morehouse ended a long rally with Midland ahead 5-4. The Warriors were the first to double-digits, taking a 10-7 advantage off a crafty shot from Fredrickson.

The defense on both sides of the net was enough to get the crowd involved, and a block from Hiatt and Samuelson gave Midland’s side something to cheer about as the lead grew to 16-12.

The Defenders hit right back with a statement block to pull within a pair. Momentum started to swing in Midland’s way, and Sydney Morehouse took advantage of the surge to pick up a solo block, bringing the lead to 22-18. Midland closed out the set in 25-22 fashion behind Hiatt’s 10th kill of the evening.

Dordt got out to an early lead in the third before an ace from Simon tied things at 2-2. Morehouse sent one straight down in a one-on-one opportunity to bring Midland’s lead to 6-4. The Defenders came roaring back to tie the score at 9-9, but a service error gave the lead back to the Warriors.

Service errors by Dordt kept Midland in the set as the score moved to 13-13 off a Defender misfire. Hiatt found another kill when she split the block, tying the score at 16-16.