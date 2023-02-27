The No. 2 Midland women's hockey team outlasted No. 1 Liberty 2-1 in the Women’s Midwest College Hockey (WMCH) Championship Saturday to claim the program's first title in this conference and second overall.

Midland took advantage of its only power play chance of the game in the first period to stake out an early lead.

After the Flames were sent to the penalty box after a tripping call, the lineup of Ally Rakowski, Kayla Flanigan, and Callie Maguire scored to put the Warriors up 1-0 at the 5:45 mark.

Just over 30 seconds in the advantage, Maguire sent the puck across the ice to Flanigan who fakes a slapshot to the net and instead hit Rakowski deep in the slot. She found the backdoor the Liberty goalie had left open as she was preparing for the shot from her right.

Two minutes later, Liberty would go on the power play but the Midland penalty-kill unit held fast in front of Hannah Stone to keep the 1-0 advantage through the first intermission.

Just over 12 minutes into the middle period, the Warriors got an odd-man rush. With a pair of Flames getting back due to a collision on one side and a late change on the other, Darbi Poole skated in on the goalies’ stick side through two defenders.

They jarred the puck free but right to Jenna Grosdidier who fired it just off her target. She was able to regain control behind the net and flip to Keagan Shearer who was charging down the slot.

Her shot bounced off the goalie and back to Poole who was still in position on the initial side. She buried the puck into the net and the Warriors took the 2-0 lead.

They kept that lead into the final intermission, dimming the Flames’ hopes of a conference title.

After the final break, Liberty added kindling to its chance of a comeback as it scored in the opening minute.

Offsetting roughing calls a minute later yielded no extra chances for either side with more open ice on each end.

Down the final stretch, the Flames did all they could to attempt to send the game into an overtime period. They pulled their goalie after taking a timeout with 2:06 to go, putting all of their chips into a game-tying goal. The odds didn’t pan out as the Warriors held for the 2-1 win.

It's Midland’s second conference title in program history (2019 WWCHL) and its first since joining the WMCH.

The Warriors and Flames will be the top two seeds in next month’s ACHA Women’s Division 1 National Tournament, which could likely set their paths up to meet once more at the end of the season.

Official bids and seedings for the tournament, which will be held on March 16-20 in Marlborough, Massachusetts, will be announced next week. Should the rankings hold up, Midland and Liberty with receive byes to the third day of the 10-team tournament.