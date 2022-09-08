No. 2 Midland wins top ten battle with Concordia in five sets

In a battle of top ten teams, No. 2 Midland University outlasted No. 10 Concordia 3-2 (27-25, 19-25, 25-13, 17-25, 16-14) on Wednesday night.

“The thing that impresses me about our team this year, is that we find ways to battle back after digging holes for ourselves," said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. "We saw it against Park where we got down and made some mistakes. It was kind of the same tonight, Concordia got up on us in the fifth game and our kids never panicked. They found a way to battle back. It was a big win for us tonight, with two top ten teams playing.”

The Warriors ended the Bulldogs 10-game win streak and extended their own winning streak to 11 games, moving to 12-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Concordia falls for the first time this year and now sits a 10-1 and 1-1 in GPAC play.

It was neck and neck throughout the opening frame, setting the tone for the night. Midland took an early 4-2 lead only to see Concordia work back even at 8-8. Each team had mini runs down the stretch with the Bulldogs taking a 19-15 advantage following a five-point rally.

A 7-1 run by the Warriors pushed them in front and after a tie at 25, they scored the final two points to go up 1-0.

Taliyah Flores and Abbey Ringler had big openers with five kills each as Midland hit .224. Concordia was paced by Camryn Opfer with six kills while hitting .160.

Set two saw the Warriors with the first sustained rally, going up 7-4. The Bulldogs answered thought with a 5-0 run to take the lead and force a timeout by the home team.

Concordia maintained its lead throughout, with the exception of a short-lived one-point lead for Midland at 16-15. Concordia closed out the second with a 6-0 run, aided by five straight attack errors by MU to close things out.

Midland rebounded to start the third as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead that grew to 12-7 before a Concordia timeout. The stoppage didn’t seem to slow the Warriors down as they went on a 5-2 run, taking a commanding 17-9 advantage.

Midland would cruise to the set victory behind four kills from Ringler in the middle and three from Addisyn Mosier and Lauren Williams on the outsides.

The Warriors hit a match-best .429 in the set with 13 kills and just 4 errors. The Bulldogs were plagued by 8 errors that matched their 8 kills, to hit .000.

Concordia opened up an 11-7 lead in the fourth set and kept Midland at arm’s length. The Bulldogs rode their top attacking set of the night, hitting .394, to send the match to a winner-take-all fifth.

The Warriors fell behind early with the Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-4 lead following a three-point swing midway through.

Trailing 12-9, Flores sparked the offense with two powerful kills during a 4-0 run to tie, taking a 13-12 lead. After back-to-back points by CU put them on match-point, Midland used their final timeout.

Behind an electric student section, Midland rallied back with kills by Flores and Mosier to put them on match-point.

Following a timeout by the Bulldogs, Flores sealed the match with an ace serve.

“I was really proud of our team’s effort tonight," Giesselmann said. “You’ve got to give Concordia a lot of credit. They really played hard.”

Midland finished with a .186 hitting percentage on the attack while Concordia registered a .229 percentage. Leading way offensively was Ringler with 19 kills on the night. Flores was close behind with 16 of her own while digging up 13 balls defensively.

Delanie Vallinch led the way with 16 digs while Brooke Fredrickson had an even dozen. At the net, the Warriors had seven blocks. Getting a hand on five of them was Ringler while Fredrickson and Hope Leimbach each had three blocks as well.

Leimbach, who was named the NAIA Setter of the Week on Tuesday, added 64 set assists to round out her night.

Midland (12-1, 2-0 GPAC) will have the weekend off before returning to GPAC play. The Warriors will travel to face Hastings (8-4, 0-2 GPAC) on Wednesday before returning home on Friday for a home contest with Mount Marty (5-3, 1-0 GPAC).

Wednesday night’s match in Hastings is set for a 7:30 p.m. first serve in the Lynn Farrell Arena.