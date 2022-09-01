No. 2 Warriors win GPAC opener

Finally, the Midland volleyball team could wake up in their own beds on game day.

After starting the year with back-to-back road trips, the newly minted No. 2 Warriors graced the Wilkert Event Center with a 3-1 (25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20) win over Doane.

The victory improves their record to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Despite picking up the win over a conference foe, Midland coach Paul Giesselmann felt the Warriors left a lot to be desired.

“I was very disappointed in our team’s effort, execution, and energy,” Giesselmann said. “It didn’t really surprise me coming off a couple of really tough weekends. You see this with professional athletes, you’re going to see it with college athletes too. Where you just can’t have the ‘A-game’ every match. Tonight, we didn’t have our ‘a-game’, but the good thing was, we found a way to win. In the GPAC that’s all you want to do.”

Midland had seven or more attack errors in each set and hit just .155 for the game. In the first set, the Warriors fell behind the Tigers 8-3 before a timeout sparked an 8-0 run.

With the lead for the first time, Midland used a three-point run to get some separation and then withstood a late surge. Four different players had at least three kills in the first with Taliyah Flores posting four.

Set two saw seven ties in the early going before Midland broke free with a 10-3 run. Six different players earned a kill in the stretch, keeping the Doane defense on their heels. The Warriors sealed the set with a run of 9-5 capped off by back-to-back kills from Carrie Beethe.

After trailing 6-2 early in the third set, Doane whittled away at the lead and worked even at 12-12. The Tigers got their first lead at 15-13, following a three-point swing that prompted a Warrior timeout. Midland tied the set twice but never could get back in front as Doane took the third set, 25-23.

“First off, you’ve got to give Doane a lot of credit, I thought their girls played really hard tonight,” Giesselmann said. “Their coach does a fantastic job with them and it’s a GPAC match. You just know that every night in the GPAC, you’ve got to be ready to play.”

Doane took an early lead in the fourth set, leading 5-1 before a Midland run to tie the score. Matching runs was the theme for a while as they traded 3-0 runs and then found their way to a 15-15 tie. That is when the Warriors busted out in front with five unanswered points aided by miscues by the Tigers. They sealed the match with a 3-0 run, winning 25-20.

For the match, Midland hit .156 with 59 kills against 29 errors on 173 attacks. Flores led the way with 20 kills, hitting .294, while Abbey Ringler (11) and Brooke Fredrickson (10) also reached double figures.

At the net, the Warriors had 10 total blocks compared to 12 by the Tigers. Ringler had a pair of solo stops and assisted on three others. Beethe had a solo and three assists as well.

Defensively, Flores led the way with 18 digs while Delanie Vallinch tallied 17. Joining them in double-digits were Fredrickson (12), Hope Leimbach (11), and Kailyn Scott (10). Leimbach added 46 assists to her stat line from her setter position.

Midland (7-1, 1-0 GPAC) will be back in action on Friday and Saturday as they compete in the Labor Day Classic. The Warriors will travel to North Sioux City, South Dakota to face No. 4 Park, Evangel, Tennessee Southern, and (RV) Rocky Mountain.