No. 20 Warriors bounce back against Briar Cliff

The No. 20 Warriors bounced back in a big way Saturday, throttling Briar Cliff 56-21 in Sioux City.

“It was a great team win on the road today for our guys,” said head coach Jeff Jamrog. “We played a really solid first half, going up 28-0. I thought the fake field goal to a touchdown kind of jump-started us. We got a little sloppy in the second half with the big lead. All three phases; offense, defense, and special teams; did a great job today.”

After nearly ten minutes of back-and-forth play between the two teams, Midland got a spark to the sideline with a touchdown off of a fake field goal. Facing a fourth and goal from the two-yard line, Desmond Prusia took the snap, popped up from his holder position, and scampered into the end zone untouched.

That ignited the scoring as the Warriors put up 21 points in both the second and third quarter.

In the second, Isaiah Tucker scored on an eight-yard run with 10:06 on the clock. Then Garrison Beach found Kalynd Coates for an 18-yard touchdown with 5:34 remaining.

Just as the first half was ending, Prusia connected on a 51-yard pass to Preston Williams with 20 seconds remaining to set the halftime score at 28-0.

On their opening drive of the third, Prusia hooked up with Williams once more, this time for a 28-yard touchdown with 10:53 on the clock.

The Warrior defense set up the next score as Xavier Green forced a Chargers’ fumble in the series following the kickoff. One play later, it was Hassan Biggus scoring his first touchdown as a Warrior. He rambled in from 26 yards out to make 42-0 following Jared Quinonez’s sixth point-after kick of the day.

Quinonez would get two more PAT kicks on the day, running his streak to 94 consecutive extra-point kicks without a miss. That ties him for third all-time in the NAIA.

Following a BCU score to break up the shutout at 6:05 left in the third quarter, Prusia found the endzone once more with his feet. He capped off a six-play, 62-yard drive to make it 49-7 heading into the final quarter.

The Chargers were able to get into the endzone two times in the final stanza before Midland put a bow on their sixth win of the year with a five-yard rushing touchdown from Jacob Jones.

Through the air, Beach completed 12-of-15 passes for 113 yards and a score. Prusia connected on 5-of-6 throws for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Williams caught five passes for 89 yards and two scores as the leading receiver.

On the ground, eight different players rushed the ball for a team total of 326 yards.

Trevor Jones led the way with 17 carries for 115 yards. Tyson Denkert had 60 yards on 11 carries.

Rounding out stat lines for the rushers, who all had multiple carries were: Biggus (4 for 83 yards), Jones (3 for 22 yards), Prusia (5 for 20 yards), Roncelle Wafer (3 for 10 yards), Tucker (2 for 9 yards), and Beach (2 for 2 yards).

Jordan Ptacek and Tayver Thornbrugh led the team with six tackles each. Chase Lipsys had five, including a quarterback sack. He is now a half-sack away from tying the school record held by Bob Denton (1984-88).

“Our defense is tough to run the ball against and held a potent offense check most of the day. The bye week comes at a great time as we need to get some guys healed up as we head down the back stretch of the season,” Jamrog said.

Midland (6-1, 5-1 GPAC) will be idle next week before a road contest against Dakota Wesleyan (0-7, 0-6 GPAC).

The Warriors will travel to Mitchell, South Dakota on Saturday, Oct. 22 to face the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Joe Quintal Field.