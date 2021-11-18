No. 21 Concordia overpowers Midland

No. 21 Concordia had too much firepower for the Midland women to handle on the opening night of GPAC play as the Warriors fell 93-52 Wednesday in Seward.

Emma Shepard started off quickly for the Warriors with five points but the Bulldogs quickly took control of the game leading 28-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Peyton Wingert scored seven points in the second quarter, attempting to guide the Warriors closer in the game but Concordia’s offense continued their hot shooting. The Bulldogs' bench came alive scoring 21 of their 26 points in the quarter as they took a 54-28 lead into halftime.

After the break, the Bulldogs continued to pour on shots getting eight points from Bailey Conrad in the third quarter.

Over the final 10 minutes, both teams struggled from the field as they combined for just eight field goals, along with seven free throws.

Concordia edged Midland in the final quarter, outscoring them 13-11 en route to a 93-52 victory.

Erin Prusa was near a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds on the game. She added five blocks, a new career-high.

Wingert led the team with 15 points while pulling down 8 rebounds before fouling out. Shepard and Kennedy Darner each finished with six points.

Midland (3-2, 0-1 GPAC) will take to their home floor for the first time in the next contest on Saturday night. They’ll host the University of Jamestown (3-2, 0-1 GPAC) at 6:00 p.m. inside the Wikert Event Center. The Warriors will be looking to win their third straight against the Jimmies.

