No. 21 Warriors sweep McKendree

The No. 21 Midland men's hockey team took the ice on the road at McKendree University, securing a weekend sweep with a 5-1 win on Friday and 8-3 on Saturday.

The victories move the Warriors’ record to 11-10-1 on the season.

Midland 5, McKendree 1

Midland utilized their special teams early on as the Warriors scored a power-play goal in the first part of the first period and added a short-handed goal to start the second.

At the 5:10 mark of the first, Fletcher Chun scored off an assist from Zach Eddington and Ondrej Blaha.

Chun, who had been out with a leg injury since November, scored the second goal of the game as well as Jesse Stepp found him during the Warriors’ penalty kill.

Leading by two goals, Midland racked up three more before the second intermission. The first two came within a half-minute of each other.

Ryan Donovan lit the lamp off a feed from Jack Royer at the 9:08 mark.

Exactly 30-seconds later, Blaha scored an unassisted goal to make it 4-0. The final goal of the period and of the game came from the stick of Zach Weber. Tanner Mros and Eddington assisted on the score.

Ondrej Patha picked up the win, allowing just one goal in the contest. He corralled 24 saves during 60 minutes of action in net.

Midland 8, McKendree 3

Playing in the rare afternoon time slot on Saturday, the Warriors’ offense continued their scoring ways from the previous night.

Blaha and Trevor Timm each scored in the first period as Midland moved in front of McKendree.

Blaha’s goal game 12:35 into the period off a pass from Stepp.

Timm’s first of the game was assisted by Tanner Mros and Jack Royer with 2:18 before the break.

In the second, Midland’s offense continued their hot start to 2022 with a wildfire of goals starting at the 2:08 mark.

In a mere 1:46 of game time, they netted four goals at even strength. Kamden Sengheiser scored off a feed from Angelo Perry. Timm scored on a pass from Zach Weber at 2:24.

Royer pushed the puck into the net from Chun at the 3:26 mark. Chun then scored off assists from Blaha and Perry at the 3:54 mark.

McKendree would get one goal back to make it 6-1 heading into the final intermission.

After the visit to the dressing rooms, Timm completed his hat-trick with a goal less than two minutes in.

The Bearkats would net two over the next 10 minutes but never threatened the outcome. With 2:42 remaining in the game, Weber earned his third point of the game with an unassisted power-play goal to wrap up the scoring.

Patha earned the win in net for the Warriors with 25 saves.

Midland returns home for a series with Illinois State next weekend. The Warriors and Redbirds will take the ice at Sidner Ice Arena at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, and at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Fremont, Nebraska.

