No. 23 Midland splits weekend slate

No. 23 Midland University continued their string of road men’s hockey games over the weekend beating Waldorf 7-1 Friday before losing 4-3 in overtime Saturday.

FRIDAY: Midland 7, Waldorf 1

A flurry of goals in the opening period propelled Midland to their first road win of 2022.

Fletcher Chun and Trevor Timm scored back-to-back goals in a span of 23 seconds to put the Warriors up 2-0 midway through the first.

Kolten Wright assisted on the Chun goal on the power play while Zach Weber and Tanner Mros picked up the apples on Timm’s.

After a Waldorf goal at the 13:45 mark pulling the home team within a goal, Ryan Donovan found the back of the net on an unassisted score five minutes later. Midland went into the intermission up 2-1.

The second period saw the Warriors take control on the ice and the scoreboard with two more goals.

Seven minutes into it, Ayrton Cornic lit the lamp off an assist from Mros. With just under three to go, Zach Eddington added his name to the scoring ledger with a goal from Jack Royer.

Chun added a second goal to his tally in the third, this time with Jesse Stepp earning the assist.

With just over a minute to play, Ondrej Blaha fired home a laser shot from left the keeper to close out the contest. Eddington and Chun earned a point each with the assist.

In net, Ondrej Patha earned the complete-game win. He registered 31 saves while allowing just one goal.

SATURDAY: Waldorf 4, Midland 3 (OT)

Waldorf netted the first score of the game 19 seconds in and then added a second 19 seconds after that.

Midland fired off 18 shots in the opening period, but none found the back of the net through the first 20 minutes.

The second period saw that streak end as the Warriors took advantage of a carryover penalty from the first. With the man advantage and an intermission to strategize, Midland scored on the power play a mere six seconds into the period. Wright chipped in the puck while Ryan Donovan and Chun assisted.

The teams played scoreless hockey for the next 19 minutes before Royer pulled the Warriors even with 54 seconds to go in the second. Zach Eddington hit Royer on the left side of the keeper and after the initial shot was yo-yoed back to him, Royer blasted the puck past the goalie making it 2-2.

Waldorf moved back ahead as they generated an opportunity midway through the period on a rebound shot of their own.

Trailing once more, Midland ground their way back into a tie. With 7:38 to go in the third, the Warriors stole the puck in the Waldorf zone and after a touch by Hamish Campbell and Jesse Stepp, Donovan fired in the equalizer.

That’s where things stood as regulation ended. In the extra session, Waldorf took advantage of the extra space created by just six skaters on the ice. After working their way around the first defender, Waldorf won the game with a one-timer 39 seconds into overtime.

Jaden Gardner took the loss in net going 60-plus minutes with 12 saves.

Midland (12-11-3) will be back in action next weekend when they host Maryville (18-5-1) in Fremont, Feb. 11-12. Puck drop is set for 7:45 p.m. on Friday night and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

