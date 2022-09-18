No. 23 Warriors stay perfect on the road

No. 23 Midland turned in another strong defensive performance to remain unbeaten on the year with a 20-7 win over Mount Marty.

“We played resilient today on defense," said Midland coach Jeff Jamrog. “We played really physical up front today on both sides of the ball. Our running backs are as tough as they come which helped us grind out tough yards at the end.”

The Warriors improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. The Lancers fall to 1-2 on the season and 0-2 in the GPAC.

Midland drew first blood as the opening quarter came to a close with River Walker finding Trevor Havlovic, the two-way star who also led the defense with nine total tackles including two for a loss and a sack, for an 11-yard score with 42 seconds showing on the clock.

Midland extended its lead with a 41-yard field goal from Jared Quinonez at the 10:50 mark of the second quarter to lead 10-0.

The two-score lead lasted 44 seconds as Mount Marty put its only points of the day on the board with a 66-yard catch and run score for Jonah Miyazawa from Ken Gay to cut the Warriors lead down to 10-7.

Midland tacked on a field goal as the half expired with Quinonez connecting from 23-yards out to send the Warriors into the locker room up 13-7.

Quinonez finished the day 2-for-3, missing a 34-yard kick during the second quarter.

The lone points of a defensive second half came on a 24-yard connection from Midland's second quarterback Garrison Beach to tight end Jordelle Lacy at the 2:07 mark of the third quarter.

Mount Marty threatened to close the gap in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, but the Midland defense stood tall on a fourth down stand at the goal line to keep the Lancers scoreless in the second half.

Midland rushed for 245 yards on 54 attempts with Trevor Jones, Levi Markey, and Walker all toting the ball 10 or more times. Jones had 20 carries for 90 yards, Markey rushed 15 times for 74, and Walker carried it 12 times for 52 yards.

Walker threw the ball 14 times, completing 6 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. Beach was a perfect 5-for-5 passing with 49 yards and a score.

Defensively, Chase Lipsys, Tray Kingsland, and Trevor Ziemba all have five tackles, the next highest on the team behind Havlovic.

Lipsys and Michael Sunclades combined for a sack in the fourth quarter, while Uiti Moe had the third quarterback sack by the Warriors’ defense. As a team, they held Mount Marty to 75 yards rushing.

Midland (4-0, 2-0 GPAC) will be back at home next weekend when they welcome Jamestown (2-2, 1-2 GPAC) into town.

The Warriors will host the Jimmies on Saturday, Sept. 24 as part of Homecoming Week at Midland University.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. at Heedum Field.