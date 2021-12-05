No. 24 Midland splits with Waldorf

No. 24 Midland split its weekend slate with Waldorf, losing in a shootout Friday before tallying a 3-0 shutout Saturday.

Waldorf 4, Midland 3 (Shootout, 2-1)

After a period without scoring, Midland and Waldorf began to light the lamp in the second. MU scored twice in the period while WU netted one goal. At the 4:37 mark of the period, Trevor Timm took control of the puck in the defensive zone and skated it down the right side of the ice. Playing to the left of the goaltender, he went top shelf, hitting the water bottle on top of the net for the first score of the game.

Waldorf would answer three minutes later before Kolten Wright regained the lead for Midland.

With 9:56 left in the period, the Warriors cycled the puck around the zone after winning the faceoff to the left of the goalie. Ian McHenry took the defender-to-defender pass from Phil Liakakos and fired the puck on net. A deflection by Wright sent the puck into the net for the go-ahead goal.

In the third, it was Midland extending their lead in the first two minutes. Timm got his second score of the night when Blake Nerney and Tanner Mros combined for the assist on his shot from the right in front of the crease.

Waldorf would battle back once more with goals in the 9th minute and 15th minute of the period to send it to overtime.

In the extra session, both teams had their chances but were denied by the goalies who clamped down during the five-minute period. That led to a three-round shootout.

Waldorf connected on their first and third attempts in the shootout while Midland only found the back of the net on their first attempt by Ondrej Blaha.

Jaden Gardner stopped 30 shots in the loss during 65 minutes of action.

Midland 3, Waldorf 0

In the weekend finale, Midland was focused from start to finish as they battled for the weekend split and for the opportunity to go into the break on a high note.

Blake Nerney picked up the first goal of the game in the 6th minute off a feed from Jack Royer and Trevor Timm. Nerney corralled his initial shot and redirected it around the goalie for what would go on to be the game-winner.

In the second period, Midland added a pair of insurance goals. First, at the 5:35 mark, it was Ondrej Blaha netting his team-leading 15th goal of the season. He took advantage of the loose puck just outside the crease, sweeping it in for the goal. Zach Webber, who sent the initial shot on net, and Phil Liakakos were credited with the assists.

As the period wound to a close and Midland on the penalty-kill, Hamish Campbell and Jesse Stepp hooked up for the shorthanded goal. First it was Campbell hitting Stepp for a shot at an open net, that attempt went wide but moments later Campbell backhanded it to Stepp who was waiting in front of the net for the nice goal between the goalie’s pads.

Ondrej Patha earned the complete-game shutout with 40 saves in net.

Midland (9-9-1-1) returns to play in 2022 when it travels to play McKendree on January 14-15.

