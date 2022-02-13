No. 24 Warriors split with No. 10 Maryville

The No. 24 Midland men's hockey team split it's weekend series with No. 10 Maryville University, taking the opening game 3-0 before suffering a 10-1 defeat on Senior Night on Saturday.

Midland moves to 12-12-3 after the weekend of action.

FRIDAY: Midland 3, Maryville 0

After two periods of a defensive battle, Midland broke through with three third-period goals on Friday night in the Warriors first home game in over two months.

Just over a minute in the final period, Fletcher Chun scored the first goal of the weekend off a feed from Kolten Wright and Ondrej Blaha.

Less than six minutes later, it was Hamish Campbell deflecting the puck past the Saints’ netminder. Jesse Stepp and Ryan Donovan were credited with the assists as Midland seized control of the game.

The final goal of the game came off the stick of Wright. With seven minutes and change on the game clock, he fired the puck on net and it found its way past the goalie for the score. Aiden Baker and Blaha picked up points for the assists.

Ondrej Patha went the distance and weathered the Saints’ attack with 40 saves in 60 minutes. Midland was outshot 40-30 on the night.

SATURDAY: Maryville 10, Midland 1

Maryville’s accuracy increased tenfold on Saturday night as they were able to take control of the contest from the get-go. The Saints netted a first-minute goal and then ran their lead to 3-0 before the first intermission.

After the break, their offense continued to find holes in the Warriors’ defense. They capitalized on a penalty shot at the 3:23 mark of the period and then added three natural goals before the second stoppage on the ice.

Midland did get on goal back in the second as Ryan Donovan lit the lamp off a feed from Aiden Baker at the midway point.

In the final period of the weekend, Maryville extended their lead to 10-1 in the first seven minutes.

Midland's next action will be a home-and-home series with Iowa State next weekend. The Warriors will host the Cyclones in their home finale at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, before traveling to Ames for the regular-season finale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

