No. 3 Midland falls on the road

No. 3 Midland volleyball's road woes continued as Hastings knocked off the Warriors in five sets (21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 9-15).

The loss drops Midland to 17-3 overall and 6-3 in the GPAC while Hastings improves to 13-8 and 4-5 in the conference.

Hastings took the opening set on the back of their block, recording seven in the set to pull out the win after nine ties throughout.

The last tie came at 19-19 before a 4-0 run propelled Hastings to the win.

In the second, Midland hit around the defense at the net and evened the match. The Warriors hit .314 with 14 kills and just 3 errors in set two. The stat of the set was a large number of errors by the Broncos.

Midland returned the favor in the third with nine errors of their own. Hastings committed just one error and hit a match-high .433 on the attack as they took a 2-1 lead in the match.

The fourth set saw the errors pile up on the Broncos' side. They had eight attack errors along with a pair of ball-handling miscues. Midland combined the gifted points with a low-error set to even the match back up.

In the fifth, Hastings started with four straight points and built an 8-2 lead as Midland utilized their allotment of timeouts in an attempt to stop the momentum. The Warriors were able to hold off the Broncos for a while but ultimately fell 15-9.

Hope Leimbach had a season-high 57 assists in the match as she led the Warriors’ offense to a .205 hitting percentage.

On the attack, Taliyah Flores tied a season-best with 21 kills. Joining her in double figures were Abbey Ringler with 16 and Cortlyn Schaefer with 10.

Defensively, Leimbach had 12 digs as did Maggie Sempeck. Brooke Fredrickson had 13 while Delanie Vallinch led the team with 16 digs. At the net, Lauryn Samuelson had a hand in on three of the Warriors’ six blocks. Ringler and Schaefer had a pair of block assists.

Midland (17-3, 6-3 GPAC) will be back in action this Saturday when they host No. 15 Northwestern (12-5, 4-3 GPAC).

It will be the first meeting of the season between the two schools and the first since last year’s NAIA quarterfinal match. First serve is set for 5 p.m. inside the Wikert Event Center on Oct. 9.

