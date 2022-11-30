No. 3 Midland knocked off by Westmont College

No. 3 Midland's postseason fate isn't sealed, but its now out of the Warriors hands after a loss in the first pool play game Thursday.

The Warriors were upset 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 19-25, 20-25) by Westmont College in the first game of Pool C action in Sioux City.

“It was uncharacteristic the way we played at times," said head coach Paul Giesselmann. "Normally, we’ve been a great defensive team this year and today, for whatever reason, we just were not very good defensively. We didn’t block well in the front row. Balls in the back row that we normally pick up all year, we were just out of position.

The loss drops Midland to 26-5 on the season while Westmont improves to 24-6.

Westmont worked their way out to a 4-1 lead before Midland settled in and battled back to a 6-6 tie. Westmont held their own warding off MU and looked poised to take the first set, leading 22-20. Midland battled back once more, tying the game at 22-22, and ended in the set on a five-point run to win 25-20.

Set two saw Westmont turn a 5-1 advantage into a 13-7 lead, forcing Midland to utilize both timeouts. Coming out of their second huddle, the Warriors went on an 8-2 run to pull even. Westmont responded with a 4-0 run and held the Warriors at arm’s length the rest of the set, winning 25-19.

In the third, the teams were in a dogfight as they traded points early on. There were six ties up to 14-14. That’s when Westmont scored back-to-back points to take advantage they wouldn’t give up. They used a 4-0 run to make it 22-16 and sealed the win 25-19.

Westmont led wire-to-wire in the final set, rattling off eight straight points to start the set, seizing control of the match.

Westmont outhit the Warriors .250 to .087 on the attack.

Midland had one of their highest error matches with 30 against just 44 kills.

"They put a lot of pressure on us with their right-side attack and their middles," Giesselmann said. "We just couldn’t match it. They did a better job of being lower error than we did.”

Taliyah Flores and Abbey Ringler led Midland in kills with with 12 each. Lauryn Samuelson came on with seven, also matched by Addisyn Mosier.

Hope Leimbach had 37 assists on the day to go with 14 digs defensively. Delanie Vallinch led the way with 17 digs. Also reaching double-digit digs were Kailyn Scott with 12 and Flores with 10.

At the net, Midland had 13 total blocks. Ringler and Flores each had a hand in on six, while Samuelson had four.

Midland (26-5) will continue pool play on Friday, facing Bellevue (27-7).

The Warriors and Bruins will square off inside the Tyson Events Center at 1 p.m.

Midland will need Bellevue to defeat Westmont on Thursday in order for them to force a tie-breaker for the pool championship.