No. 3 Midland remains unbeaten at home, topping No. 15 Northwestern in straight sets

No. 3 Midland remained unbeaten inside the Wikert Event Center with a sweep of No. 15 Northwestern (27-25, 25-17, 25-18) Saturday. T

he Warriors are now 5-0 at home, 18-3 overall, and 7-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).

Midland had to rally back in the opening set after falling behind by as many as eight points.

Late in the set with the Raiders leading 19-11, Midland regrouped during a timeout and went on an 11-3 run to tie it up at 22-22. Four points later it was knotted for the fourth time of the set at 25-25.

Kills by Brooke Fredrickson and Abby Ringler off assists by Hope Leimbach completed the comeback, 27-25.

Set number two saw the Warriors start their run earlier as they built a commanding 17-10 lead. A 5-0 run pushed the lead to 22-11.

Taliyah Flores and Lauryn Samuelson did the honors of closing out the set, 25-17, with the final two points via kills.

The third and final set was closely contested between the two nationally-ranked foes. There were eight ties on the way to 13-13 before another Midland run sealed the sweep.

Northwestern assisted the surge to 20-14 with four errors via the attack.

Cortlyn Schaefer closed out the match with four kills in the final five points for the Warriors.

“Really proud of our team today, they showed great poise in game one,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “We have really been focused on our serving and blocking in practice and it paid off today, holding Northwestern under a .100 hitting percentage. Lauren had one of her best matches of her young career.”

Samuelson had four solo blocks along with an assist on the evening at the net. On the attack, she floored five kills.

Leading the way offensively were Flores and Schaefer, both recording double figures in kills and hitting over .200. Flores hit .265 with 14 kills while Schaefer posted a .286 percentage with 10 kills.

Leimbach guided Midland to a .205 hitting percentage as a team with 36 set assists. She added a dozen digs to tie Delanie Vallinch who also had 12 digs.

At the service line, Fredrickson had a match-high four aces with three coming in the second set.

Midland (18-3, 7-3 GPAC) will be on the road for its next two matches, facing Morningside (10-15, 1-9 GPAC) on Friday night and Briar Cliff (7-13, 1-8 GPAC) on Saturday.

