No. 3 Midland secures pair of home sweeps

The No. 3 Midland volleyball team wrapped up its final week without a ranked opponent on the schedule with a pair of sweeps against Morningside (25-19, 25-12, 25-18) Friday and Briar Cliff (25-13, 25-13, 25-11) Saturday.

“I thought we did some good things offensively both last night and today,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “We were very efficient. ...Between both matches we were able to get a lot of kids in the match and we’ve got a lot more depth this year than maybe at any other point since I’ve been at Midland, which is a really nice problem to have.”

On Friday night, Midland hit a season-best .355 on the attack with 43 kills against just 10 errors. They did so with a wide-ranging attack that saw seven players record a kill.

The Warriors followed it up with a .319 hitting percentage Saturday, totaling 46 kills on 94 attempts with just 16 errors on the day.

Lauren Williams led the Warriors with 12 kills while hitting .400 against the Mustangs.

Addisyn Mosier had 8 kills with an attack percentage of .412. Rounding out the Midland attack was Taliyah Flores with nine kills, Abbie Ringler with seven, Hope Leimbach with four, Savanna Berger with two, and a solo kill from Cortlyn Schaefer.

Ringler took the reigns of the offense Saturday, leading with 11 kills. Flores and Williams were also big contributors with eight kills each.

Flores, a fifth year senior, was honored following Friday’s match for reaching 1,000 kills in her career.

Riding a five-game win steak, Midland will make its toughest road trip of the season Friday, traveling to take on No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan (13-4, 5-3 GPAC) and No. 2 Jamestown (18-1, 6-0 GPAC) on Saturday.

“We’re going to have to play with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Giesselmann said. “If you’re No. 3 in the country, you’ve got to play like the No. 3 team in the country when you’re in big time environments.”

First serve on Oct. 7 is set for 7:30 p.m. in Mitchell, South Dakota at the World’s Only Corn Palace.