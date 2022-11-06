No. 3 Raiders run roughshod over No. 15 Warriors

No. 15 Midland suffered a similar fate in matching with a top five NAIA team, falling 42-10 to No. 3 Northwestern Saturday on the road.

Northwestern scored on each of its first two possessions, then added a second quarter score to quickly put the game out of reach.

Midland finally broke through with a 30-yard field goal from Jared Quinonez. The drive nearly stalled but a trick play on 4th-and-2 set kept things going for the Warriors. With the bulk of the offensive line set up near the far-right boundary, Jacob Jones took the snap and found Jordelle Lacy for the 40-yard catch and run.

After the break, Northwestern’s powerful offense put up two more touchdowns via their ground game to make it 35-3. Just before the end of the third quarter, the Raiders' defense put up points as they returned an interception for a touchdown for a 42-3 lead.

The Warriors added a late score to end the day.

Desmond Prusia guided the offense 80 yards on eight plays. The drive was capped off by a touchdown pass from Prusia to Trevor Havlovic from eight yards out. Quinonez’s kick was true, making the final score 42-10.

Midland picked up 274 yards on the day. They threw for 157 and ran for 117. Prusia completed 11-of-19 passes for 117 yards and a score.

Tyson Denkert carried the ball 12 times for 45 yards, to lead the team in both categories, while Prusia picked up 19 yards on 9 runs. Lacy finished with five catches for 54 yards to lead the receiving group.

On the other side of the ball, Xavier Green led the defense with six total tackles. Chase Lipsys, Uiti Moe, and Dane Christensen all had four. Tayver Thornbrugh had an interception, helping the Warriors even the turnover battle at 1-1.

The loss to Northwestern narrows Midland's playoff hopes with the Raiders all but assured an at-large bid as the second place finisher in the conference. The Warriors still hold an outside chance of earning an extra game, but their destiny is now outside of their control.

Midland (8-2, 7-2 GPAC) will look to rebound next Saturday in their regular-season finale. The Warrior will host Dordt (6-3, 6-3 GPAC) at 1 p.m. for Senior Day at Heedum Field.