No. 3 Warriors sweep through Florida tournament

Samuelson, Flores, and Ringler all finished with eight kills each. Fredrickson had five kills to go along with her five aces and four blocks. Defensively, Flores led the team with 13 digs while Fredrickson and Delanie Vallinch each had 8.

Midland 3, Southeastern 0

Midland capped off an undefeated weekend with a straight-set victory over Southeastern. After taking the first set 25-15, the Warriors were challenged and needed extras to secure the set.

Southeastern had four early attacking errors but battled back from a 10-4 deficit, tying the set at 20-20.

The Fire would take the advantage with the next point and worked their way to set-point, leading 24-23.

A kill by Brooke Fredrickson followed by a Delanie Vallinch service ace put Midland back ahead.

The Warriors closed out the set 28-26 on a block by Ringler after an attack error by Southeastern.

In the third, Midland used a six-point surge to take a 10-5 lead and never looked back.

Ringler had two kills in the stretch and four in the set as the Warriors won going away, 25-17.

For the match, three players reached double-figures in kills.