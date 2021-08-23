No. 3 Warriors sweep through Florida tournament

No. 3 Midland University wrapped up play in the St. Thomas Invitational on Saturday with a pair of wins, defeating Florida National University and Southeastern University in straight-set matches.
“It was a good weekend for us,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “I thought our young players did well in their first college tournament and our experienced players did a great job of taking charge when needed.”
Midland 3, Florida National 0
Several Warriors saw action in the early morning sweep of the Conquistadors. The opening set saw Midland soundly handle Florida National, 25-14, thanks in part to kills by seven different players. Lauryn Samuelson paced the attack with four.
In the second set, it was the Warriors’ serving that propelled over Florida National. Brooke Fredrickson had four of the Warriors’ seven aces in the 25-23 win while Hope Leimbach had a pair.
The sweep was completed behind a diverse attack once more. Five different Warriors recorded at least two kills with Abbey Ringler and Taliyah Flores leading the way with five and four, respectively.
As a team, Midland hit .206 for the match with 40 kills. Leimbach organized the offense with a match-high 32 set assists. She added five digs and three service aces.
Samuelson, Flores, and Ringler all finished with eight kills each. Fredrickson had five kills to go along with her five aces and four blocks. Defensively, Flores led the team with 13 digs while Fredrickson and Delanie Vallinch each had 8.
Midland 3, Southeastern 0
Midland capped off an undefeated weekend with a straight-set victory over Southeastern. After taking the first set 25-15, the Warriors were challenged and needed extras to secure the set.
Southeastern had four early attacking errors but battled back from a 10-4 deficit, tying the set at 20-20.
The Fire would take the advantage with the next point and worked their way to set-point, leading 24-23.
A kill by Brooke Fredrickson followed by a Delanie Vallinch service ace put Midland back ahead.
The Warriors closed out the set 28-26 on a block by Ringler after an attack error by Southeastern.
In the third, Midland used a six-point surge to take a 10-5 lead and never looked back.
Ringler had two kills in the stretch and four in the set as the Warriors won going away, 25-17.
For the match, three players reached double-figures in kills.
Samuelson had 10, Flores had 11, and Fredrickson had a team-high 12.
Leimbach assisted on 41 of the Midland points and coordinated the offense to a .262 hitting percentage.
At the net, the Warriors had five total blocks. Ringler had a hand in three of them.
Defensively, four players recorded double-digit digs. Flores had 10, Maggie Sempeck had 11, Vallinch had 14, and Fredrickson had a 21.
Midland (4-0) will return back to Fremont for their home-opener at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday against College of Saint Mary (4-0).