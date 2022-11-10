No. 4 Concordia tops No. 3 Midland in GPAC semifinals

No. 3 Midland bowed out of the GPAC tournament in the semifinals Wednesday, losing in five sets (26-24, 17-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10) to No. 4 Concordia in the third meeting between the two teams.

“The first half of the match was really high level volleyball by both teams, but I didn’t feel like we played very well in games four and five,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann.

The opening set established the match with the team's trading swings. Concordia took the early 4-1 lead before Midland rallied to tie it up a 5-5. Play continued that pattern as there were 11 total ties and 9 lead changes throughout the set.

Trailing 23-19, the Warriors went on a 5-0 run to reach set-point behind three kills from Taliyah Flores, one from Lauryn Samuelson, and a block by Samuelson and Hope Leimbach. Concordia countered with three-in-a-row to take the opening set in extra points, 26-24.

A 9-2 run at the heart of the second set allowed Midland to tie the match at 1-1.

Concordia managed to pull within two, 15-13, only for the Warriors to answer with a 10-4 to close out the set.

In the second, Midland hit a match-best .324 on the attack with 14 kills against just 2 errors and 14 block assists.

“We were ball handling, playing better defense, Hope was getting our hitters in really good situations where we weren’t making errors and our servers were getting their setter off the net,” Giesselmann said. “When their setter is off the net, all the sudden our block looks pretty good.”

Concordia was to their lowest output, a .119 percentage off of 12 kills and 7 errors.

The third set saw Concordia take the early advantage as they raced out to a 4-1 lead keeping Midland at arm’s length up to a 14-11 lead. That’s when Midland found their matchups and they responded with a 12-4 run to flip momentum back to their side.

During the run to put them up 23-18, Addisyn Mosier and Flores each had three kills while Samuelson had a pair to go with a block assist alongside Leimbach. After swapping points to get to 24-21, Mosier finished off the set with her 16th kill to that point, 25-21.

Concordia controlled the match the rest of the way, using quick runs to pull away from the Warriors including a 4-0 run late in the match to secure the final cushion to close out the four set and tie the match at 2-2.

The Bulldogs went on a 7-1 run during the opening portion of the final set, breaking a 2-2 tie.

Midland clawed its way back with a 6-2 run, but ran out of runway as the early deficit proved to be too steep a hill to climb.

For the match, Midland hit .188 on the attack and had 13 blocks as a team. Additionally, they dug up 82 attacks from Concordia and had 4 service aces.

Individually, four Warriors reached double figures in kills. Flores and Mosier led the way with 21 and 20, respectively. Savanna Berger had 11 and Samuelson finished with 10.

Delanie Vallinch led the defense with 22 digs. Flores was second on the team with 16, while Saige Craven (12), Kailyn Scott (11), and Leimbach (10) rounded out the defenders in double-digits. At the net, Leimbach and Berger each had six total blocks while Samuelson had a hand in on five.

Midland is now 11-3 in meetings with teams ranked in the top twenty-five this season and 25-4 overall.

A weekend off isn’t the worst consolation prize for this Warriors squad.

“We’re a tired team mentally and physically,” Giesselmann said. “We’re going to be back at full strength. It’ll be nice to get a couple days off for the girls and we’ll be ready to go.”

The Warriors are all but assured a spot in the postseason with an at-large bid as well as a probable host for an opening round game when Nov. 19 rolls around.

“Would we have liked to have played for a conference tournament title? Sure, but in this program, from day one it’s about hanging banners and that’s been our whole goal,” Giesselmann said. Getting back to the final four and making a run.”

The field of 64 teams will be announced Monday, Nov. 14 following the conclusion of conference tournaments across the country.