No. 4 Midland racks up ninth win over ranked opponent, sweeping No. 12 College of Saint Mary

No. 4 Midland volleyball handled No. 12 College of Saint Mary in straight sets Wednesday inside the Wikert Event Center.

The Warriors won 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 in their final regular season home game.

With the victory - the program's ninth over a ranked opponent this fall, Midland moves to 22-3 on the year and 12-2 in GPAC play. CSM falls to 17-7 overall and 7-7 in the conference.

“We have been really harping on them over the last month that we’ve got to get better offensively and I give the girls a lot of credit because they’ve been doing the things we’ve asked of them," said head coach Paul Giesselmann. "For us to hit .333 and be low-error was really impressive against the No. 12 team in the country.”

Prior to the match, the Warriors honored this year’s senior class consisting of Brooke Fredrickson, Taliyah Flores, and Hope Leimbach along with their families. The trio has been key figures in the Midland program since they arrived on campus.

The Warriors looked dialed in from the start, building a 14-9 lead in the opening set.

Freshman Addison Mosier and sophomore Abbey Ringler each had three kills. Flores added three herself, including the final two as Midland won 25-18.

Set two saw the Flames turn on the gas as they jumped out in front 5-1, prompting a timeout from the Warriors’ bench.

After two more points by the visitors, Midland took over the set. A 5-0 run brought them back into arm’s length and then a 10-1 run cooled any hopes CSM had of evening the match.

Savanna Berger and Lauren Williams had two kills down the stretch and then with set-point on the line, Leimbach took advantage of an overpass from the Flames and capped off the 25-16 victory with a thunderous kill that ignited the crowd.

The momentum spilled over into the third set as the Warriors built a 7-1 lead that grew to 16-8 before the Flames used a timeout.

CSM was able to regroup and go on a 6-1 run to pull within four points, 18-14, but couldn't stop Midland from completing the sweep.

Saige Craven closed the book on the match with an ace serve, 25-17.

For the match, Midland hit .333 on the attack behind the setting by Leimbach (39 assists). Mosier was on the receiving end of the majority of her sets, capitalizing on 14 kills to lead the team. Ringler was next in line with nine while Flores had eight.

At the net, the Warriors out-blocked the Flames six to four. Ringler had a pair of solo stops and assisted on two others. In the back row, Delanie Vallinch had a match-high 14 digs. Flores added 12 to her stat line.

Midland (22-3, 12-2 GPAC) will travel to take on Doane (8-23, 1-13 GPAC) this weekend in Crete, Nebraska.

The teams played a four-set match won by the Warriors earlier in the season. Midland will look to complete the season sweep on Saturday, Oct. 29.

First serve is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. inside the Haddix Center.