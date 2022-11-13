No. 4 Midland women's hockey battles No. 5 Minot State

The No. 4 Midland women's hockey team posted a shutout over No. 5 Minot State and worked a draw with the Beaver in a pair of home games over the weekend.

The Warriors are now 11-3-2 on the year.

“I thought the series was very physical which was dictated by Minot State’s style of play,” said coach Jason White. “Our girls saw the style of game that was going to be allowed each night, they were able to respond and match Minot.”

Midland 4, Minot State 0

In the opener, Midland netted a pair of power-play goals through the first 25 minutes. Maggie Marcotte scored the first at the 12:43 mark of the first period off an assist from Kamryn Hayhurst. Hayhurst then found Kayla Flanigan for a power-play goal at the 4:17 mark of the second.

Before heading to the locker room for the second intermission, the Warriors tacked on another as Taylor Bell scored her first collegiate goal at the 7:50 mark. Kaeleigh Kachmarski assisted on the third Midland goal of the night.

In the final period, with Minot State looking to spark a late-game rally by adding an extra attacker, Rylee Martin found the empty net to seal the 4-0 win in the final two minutes.

Hannah Stone picked up the shutout in net. She had 26 saves in 60 minutes.

Midland 2, Minot State 2 (OT)

Sixty-five minutes of physical hockey was played in the finale as the teams looked to close out the weekend on a high note. Midland took a 1-0 lead through the first period as Jenna Grosdidier found the back of the net on the power play at the 15:55 mark. Kamryn Hayhurst and Karenna Grothmann were credited with the assist.

In the second, trips to the penalty box picked up as did the scoring. Minot State was able to score two goals via the power-play to take the lead midway through. With just under eight minutes to go before the intermission, Ally Rakowski scored on a Midland power-play. Callie Maguire and Keagan Shearer assisted on the goal that tied the game back up.

Minot State and Midland were both whistled for five minors in the period.

The physical play continued with Minot State picking up two penalties and Midland three. Neither team was able to take advantage though as the combined 19 shots on net were collected by the two goalies.

In the extra session, Minot State added one more to their penalty column with an early tripping minor. With each team just getting one clear shot on net, neither could score the game-winner as they finished in a 2-2 tie.

The Warriors (11-3-2) will travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota take on the Golden Gophers (2-4-0) on Thursday and Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. each night inside Ridder Arena on November 17 and 18.