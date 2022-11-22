No. 4 women's hockey takes down Minnesota

The No. 4 Midland women's hockey team swept the University of Minnesota with a 6-2 win Thursday, and then finished the job with an overtime win, 5-4, Friday.

The victories advance their record to 13-3-2 on the season. Minnesota falls to 2-6-0 on the year.

Midland 6, Minnesota 2

Playing a day earlier than the norm, it took the Warriors some time to get going on the offensive end. Through 20 minutes of action, Minnesota clung to a 1-0 lead following a power-play goal near the end of the first period.

In the second, Midland evened the score with a goal from Callie Maguire off an assist from Brynn Tosh at the 2:16 mark. Maguire would put the Warriors in front four minutes later with an unassisted goal. The lead was short-lived as the Gophers equalized the score at 2-2 before the second intermission with a second power-play goal.

After a spirited discussion in the locker room, Midland came out in the final period and took control of the game. Just over four minutes in, Maguire completed her first collegiate hat trick with another unassisted score.

Five minutes later, Jenna Grosdidier gave the Warriors an insurance goal to make it 4-2 with just over 10 minutes to go. Down the stretch, Kayla Flanigan got on the board with a goal at the 13:41 mark off an assist from Kamryn Hayhurst. Eight seconds later, Grosdidier put the game to rest with a goal from Rylee Martin.

Andrea Schreiber picked up the win in net for Midland. She had 14 saves in 60 minutes of action inside Ridder Arena.

FRIDAY: Midland 5, Minnesota 4 (OT)

As was the case in the opener, the Warriors got off to a slow start on Friday night. Minnesota scored a pair of first-period goals to take control of their home ice. They would ride their lead into the first intermission.

During the first break, the alarm went off for Midland as they looked like a revived team in the second. They came out and scored four unanswered goals to take the lead 4-2. Maggie Marcotte netted the first at the 9:42 mark off an assist from Keagan Shearer, cutting the deficit in half.

Three minutes later, Grave Halvorson evened the score with a goal from Maxine Mass. Callie Maguire continued her hot streak with back-to-back goals. The first was an unassisted score and the second was from Shearer and Kayla Flanigan, on the power play.

Before heading to the final intermission, Minnesota got a goal back as they scored with 21 seconds on the clock while on the power play.

The third period saw each team tighten up their defense with a combined 10 shots on net. One of those shots found its way past the Warriors’ and sent the game to an extra period.

In the overtime session, Kamryn Hayhurst quickly ended things as she netted the game-winner a mere 14 seconds in.

Jadine Hallowell picked up the win going a little over the normal 60 minutes in net. She had nine saves in 60:14 of playing time.

Following a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, Midland (13-3-2) will be back on the road for one more series before the end of the semester. They’ll travel to take on Minot State (6-3-1) up in North Dakota. The Warriors and Beavers will faceoff inside Maysa Arena in Minot on Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3.