No. 5 Dordt pulls away from Midland in fourth quarter

The Midland women's basketball team lost 84-63 to No. 5 Dordt Saturday night in Fremont.

The Warriors fall to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

Midland led after the opening quarter, staking out a 23-19 led by six points apiece from Kennedy Darner and Erin Prusa.

In the second, the Defenders fired back with a 5-0 run to have Dordt its first lead.

After five lead changes, a 7-0 run put Dordt up 33-27 midway through the second quarter, a lead the visitors wouldn't relinquish.

Midland closed the gap to one prior to halftime, 37-36, on an Emma Shepard three-pointer.

After the intermission, the Defenders scored six unanswered points and . The Warriors didn’t go away as they battle back to a 46-point tie following a layup from Prusa with 4:12 left in the quarter.

Over the final three minutes , Dordt put distance between the two teams once more with an 8-0 run, taking a 59-51 lead into the final frame.

In the final 10 minutes, the Defenders turned up the heat gradually building their lead up to the final margin for the 84-63 win.

Leading the Warriors in scoring was Prusa 14. She was followed by Darner and Emma Shepard with 11 points each, while Sam Shepard reached double figures with 10.

Prusa also led Midland with seven rebounds and five assists.

For the game, the Warriors shot 21-of-50 (42%) while the Defenders shot a blistering 30-for-57 (53%).

Midland (2-7, 0-5 GPAC) will be back in action in the Wikert Event Center at 6 p.m. Wednesday, facing Hastings (5-4, 3-2 GPAC).