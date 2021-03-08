No. 5 Lady Warriors take two from Maryville

Robin Hatcher assisted on the goal at 17:20. Grace Halvorson sent the puck up ice to Savannah Wright as Wright would do a one-two move around the Saints defense burying the puck in the back of the net making it 6-1 at 10:47. The last goal of the game would come at 43 seconds left on another power-play.

Marcotte put back a loose puck for the final score of the game, 7-1.

Midland outshot the Saints 39-20 as McKenna Gehner went the distance. She collected 19 saves in 60 minutes of action for her second win of the year.

SUNDAY: Midland 3, Maryville 2

The first period was dominated by Maryville as they would score the first goal of the game coming from a power-play at 15:26. Moments later the Saints would score their second goal of the game at 14:10. Warriors would outshoot the Saints in the period 10-6 and go into intermission down 2-0.

In the second period, Midland got numerous opportunities to score but was unable to get anything to sneak past. It was not until 5:25 when Ally Conybear sent the up to Kenzie Bertolas as Bertolas was able to guide the puck through the defense to then backhand it for the goal. Warriors would still trail to close out the period 1-2.