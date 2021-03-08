No. 5 Lady Warriors take two from Maryville

No. 5-ranked Midland women’s hockey team completed a three-day trip with back-to-back wins against No. 7-ranked Maryville University on Saturday and Sunday.
The Warriors dominated the opener 7-1 on Saturday and then they were able to win the second game, 3-2, on Sunday.
SATURDAY: Midland 7, Maryville 1Kenzie Bertolas put the Warriors on the scoreboard first at the 4:#2 mark of the first period to make it a 1-0 game. Katie Stelling and Ally Conybear were credited for assists on the goal.
The Warriors were able to continue their offensive monument into the second period. At 16:38, Stelling would send a leading pass up the ice to Maggie Marcotte and then was able to get ahead of the Saints defenders to gain possession of the puck to score a backhand goal making it a 2-0 Warrior lead.
The third goal for Midland would come from a backhanded pass from Bertolas to an open Mylie Ketterson to score bottom left of the goal at 13:35.
At 10:07, Ally Conybear would pass to Kayla Flanigan as she then would shoot and from the deflection, Stelling was at the right spot to put another goal in making it 4-0 Midland.
Maryville’s lone goal would come at 8:50 making it a 4-1 to close out the second period.
Midland would not let the Saints’ goal worry them as Maxine Mass (first collegiate goal) would start the scoring in the third period.
Robin Hatcher assisted on the goal at 17:20. Grace Halvorson sent the puck up ice to Savannah Wright as Wright would do a one-two move around the Saints defense burying the puck in the back of the net making it 6-1 at 10:47. The last goal of the game would come at 43 seconds left on another power-play.
Marcotte put back a loose puck for the final score of the game, 7-1.
Midland outshot the Saints 39-20 as McKenna Gehner went the distance. She collected 19 saves in 60 minutes of action for her second win of the year.
SUNDAY: Midland 3, Maryville 2
The first period was dominated by Maryville as they would score the first goal of the game coming from a power-play at 15:26. Moments later the Saints would score their second goal of the game at 14:10. Warriors would outshoot the Saints in the period 10-6 and go into intermission down 2-0.
In the second period, Midland got numerous opportunities to score but was unable to get anything to sneak past. It was not until 5:25 when Ally Conybear sent the up to Kenzie Bertolas as Bertolas was able to guide the puck through the defense to then backhand it for the goal. Warriors would still trail to close out the period 1-2.
The third period was dominated by Midland. The Warriors’ second goal of the afternoon came from a bullet pass from Paige Henderson as then Robin Hatcher was able to get the bounce and put in the back of the net.
As the game was tied at 2, Midland was able to keep their offensive monument going as Kamryn Hayhurst would take the puck around the goal to pass the puck to an open Kayla Flanigan who would then score at 1:33. Warriors were able to keep Maryville from scoring in the last minute and a half to go on to sweep the Saints.
Midland outshot the Saints 52-21 as Andrea Schreiber went the distance. She collected 9 saves in 60 minutes of action for her second win of the year.
Midland (11-9-0-2) will have a week to prepare for their last regular-season games as they will host No. 2-ranked Lindenwood University (12-3).
The Warriors and Lions split a pair of games (0-1 and 5-2) earlier this season. The final homestand is set for March 20-21 in Fremont.
Puck drop is slated for 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.