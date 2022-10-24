No. 5 Midland downs Mount Marty in straight sets

No. 5 Midland University handled Mount Marty in straight sets Friday, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16.

The Warriors improve to 21-3 on the year and 11-2 in the conference and are now just a half-game back of Jamestown in the race for the regular season title in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).

With the score knotted at 9-9 in the opening set, Midland took a two-point lead following a pair of blocks of the Lancers' attack. Savanna Berger and Lauren Williams, who played key roles on Wednesday, teamed up for both stops.

Midland’s lead grew slowly as they scored two points for every one that Mount Marty did it seemed the rest of the way. A 3-0 run highlighted by two kills from Williams put the Warriors at set point and Addisyn Mosier put the finishing touches on the 25-17 win with a kill from Hope Leimbach.

In the second, the two teams split the first 24 points. The Warriors then went on a 6-2 run to move in front and another 4-0 run closed out the set. After earning kills on the first two points, Berger clinched the 25-18 win with her fourth kill of the set.

Mount Marty worked its way to even four different times in the final set and held a one-point lead, 8-7, before Midland put the game on ice.

The Warriors responded with a 5-0 run. A secondary run of 4-0 increased their lead to 20-12, ample cushion to cruise to the sweep.

The Warriors used a balanced attack with Leimbach spreading the ball around to her contingent of hitters.

Seven different players registered a kill on the night. As a whole, the team hit .193 on the attack with 42 kills. On the other side of the net, Mount Marty hit just .017 and had 26 kills as a team.

Taliyah Flores was the lone Warrior in double figures with 12 kills. She added 12 digs for her second double-double of the week.

Abbey Ringler and Berger were next in line with eight kills each, and Williams was close behind with seven.

Defensively, Midland had a dozen blocks at the net - a single-game high for the Warriors this fall. Getting a hand on seven blocks was Berger. She had a pair of solo stops and assisted five others. Williams was in on five blocks as well.

Delanie Vallinch played a key role in her libero position with a team-high 16 digs. She added a pair of service aces as well along with Jessie Moss. As a team, Midland finished the night with six ace serves.

Midland (21-3, 11-2 GPAC) returns to the ranked grind Wednesday, hosting No. 13 College of Saint Mary (17-5, 7-5 GPAC).

The match, which is slated for a 7:30 p.m., is the final regular season home game for Midland.