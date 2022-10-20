No. 5 Midland outlasts Hastings (RV) with marathon fifth set

Wikert Event Center turned into a Sioux Falls-lite experience Wednesday night with No. 5 Midland and Hastings (RV) combining for a performance that was fitting for the grandest stage of NAIA volleyball.

The Warriors survived multiple game points in a marathon fifth set to extract revenge on the Broncos for a September loss to the GPAC foe, claiming a 3-2 victory (25-19, 20-25, 14-25, 25-21, 21-19).

“This match is going to pay dividends for us down the road,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “ Teams that are at least in the hunt for a championship, they find ways to win these types of matches and our girls found a way tonight in really tough circumstances.”

Raising the stakes in the final set was an unfortunate turn for the Warriors.

Fifth-year senior Brooke Frederickson rose up for a swing with the match knotted up at 14-14.

The Hastings defense snuffed her shot to take the lead, 15-14, but when the North Bend-native came back down to earth she crumpled to the group in pain. Frederickson, who finished with seven kills, was carried off the court with a leg injury and did not return.

The injury paused the match for a spell and added another layer of intensity to the already nail-biting conclusion of the match.

“I just told them, ‘Hey, look, let’s go win this for Brooke and then we can go check on her. Right now you can’t do anything, but you can win the match to help her,’” Giesselmann said.

Addisyn Mosier righted the ship with a kill to tie the match at 15-15.

The two sides traded game points and ties out to 19-19 before the Warriors strung together back-to-back points to claim the win.

A Hastings service error gave Midland a 20-19 advantage. A combination block by Lauren Williams, who came on as Frederickson’s replacement, and Savanna Berger put the game to bed.

The five-set thriller moves Midland to 10-2 in conference play and 20-3 while dropping Hastings to 18-10 and 7-6 in GPAC play.

Midland controlled the first set, employing a 5-1 run to stakeout a 6-3 lead. The Broncos would get as close as two points once the rest of the way as the Warriors claimed the set 25-19.

The second and third set were owned by the visitors as Hastings went up two games to one in the match.

A 7-0 run at the front end of the second set allowed the Broncos to pull even. Hastings followed it up by forcing Midland to hit -.100 in the third set while committing 11 errors.

Hastings’ tall and athletic front line wreaked havoc on the Midland offense, hitting just .122 for the match.

“We’re not the biggest team at the net, so we have to serve tough and dig out of the back row,” Giesselmann said. “They just cause us problems.”

The fourth set was marked by ties all the way out to 13-13. From there, it was Taliyah Flores’ set.

The fifth-year senior took a swing on nearly every point, scoring kills on five of the last 12 points of the set.

“You’ve got to go to your All-American,” Giesselmann said. “I challenged all of our hitters, ‘You’re not going to beat this team being tentative,’ they’re not going to give it to you and we’ve got to go win in and in game four you saw us play a little higher ball offensively.”

Flores finished the night with a team-leading 22 kills on 63 swings, hitting .190.

Mosier tallied 14 kills for Midland while Abbey Ringler put down eight.

Berger set a career-high in kills with seven while also providing a disruptive defensive presence in the middle.

Midland will have a brief reprieve from ranked matches after facing four-straight opponents inside the Top 25 or receiving votes Friday, traveling to Mount Marty. The Warriors won the match-up in Fremont in straight sets (25-14,25-17,25-17).

First serve is set for 7:30 p.m.