No. 5 Warriors end Big Sky Challenge on pair of wins

No. 5-ranked Midland University capped off competition in the Big Sky Challenge with a pair of wins over Dickinson State University and Rocky Mountain College. The Warriors took both games in straight sets, winning 25-10, 25-19, 25-14 over DSU and 26-24, 25-22, 25-23 over Rocky Mountain.

With the sweeps, Midland improves to 3-1 on the season.

“It was great to see us grow as a team on day two. We played quite a few newcomers and they stepped up to the challenge,” said head coach Paul Giesselmann. “Against Rocky Mountain, we had to work for every point we got. They are a well-coached team and didn’t give us many points on the day. Our veterans kept us in the first game. I loved how we competed today.”

Midland 3, Dickinson State 0

The Warriors’ offense took flight early in the match, scoring the first five points and prompting a timeout by the Blue Hawks. The break in action stopped the run but only for a moment as Midland went on a four-point swing to go up 10-2 and then finished off the set with a 9-2 stretch, winning 25-10.

Things were closer in the second for a bit as Midland and DSU played even through the first six points. A 7-3 run tilted the set to the Warriors as they cruised to a 25-19 win. On the attack, they hit a match-best .333 with 14 kills against only 3 errors. Taliyah Flores had five kills and an ace in the set while Addisyn Mosier floored four attacks.

Mosier and Flores continued their attack on the Blue Hawks in the third. Mosier matched her four kills from the second and added a service ace while Flores converted on five kills.

For the match, the duo each eclipsed double-digit kills. Flores finished with a team-high 12 while Mosier had 10. Lauren Williams and Savanna Austin-Berger tied for the next highest with five kills each. As a team, Midland hit .294 for the match while holding Dickinson State subzero at -.066.

Hope Leimbach had her first double-double of the season from her setter position. She tallied 32 assists while digging up 11 balls defensively, both team-highs. Delanie Vallinch had nine digs to go with three assists.

At the net, Midland had five blocks as a team with Austin-Berger getting in on four of them. The Warriors also had four aces with Flores accounting for two of them

Midland 3, Rocky Mountain 0

In their final match of the week, the Warriors earned a tough, highly-contested sweep of the Battlin’ Bears. RMC was in control of the first set from the first serve before MU worked their way to a tie at 12-12.

After exchanging points up to a 17-17 tie, the Bears went on a 6-0 run and looked poised to take the first set. The Warriors responded with an 8-1 run to take the opener. Taliyah Flores had four crunch-time kills and finished with six in the set.

Flores moved to the service line to start the second set and helped Midland to an early 5-1 lead thanks to three consecutive aces. The quick lead kept the Bears at arm’s length as the teams traded points. RMC pulled within two points, 24-22, but the Warriors closed the set with a kill by Addisyn Mosier.

Set three went back and forth from the start with the two sides trading points. There were five ties up to a score of 15-15. That’s when Midland went on a 7-3 run sparked by four kills by Mosier. Flores had three of her match-high 14 kills to lead the Warriors to the sweep, winning 25-23.

Leimbach organized the offensive attack with 40 assists. Mosier finished with 14 kills while Abbey Ringler had 8 and Lauren Williams floored 6.

Defensively, Delanie Vallinch led the way with 15 digs. Flores had 9 and Leimbach had 7.

Midland (3-1) will be back in action next weekend when they travel to St. Louis, Missouri for the Spartan Invitational. The Warriors will take on a trio of Top 25-caliber teams in (RV) Lindsey Wilson, No. 9 Viterbo, and No. 1 Missouri Baptist.