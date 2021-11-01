No. 5 Warriors escape No. 16 Dordt with five-set win

No. 5 Midland University needed five sets to get past No. 16 Dordt University on Saturday at the Warriors picked up their 22nd win of the season and 12th over a team appearing in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 15-13.

“Beating a top-15 caliber team on the road in the GPAC is huge," said head coach Paul Giesselmann. "Dordt played well. I loved our mental toughness today to hand in there and find a way to get the road win.”

The victory moves them to 22-4 overall and 11-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).

Set one went the way of the Defenders, 25-22, thanks in part to a low error attack by the home team. They hit .258 for the set with 11 kills against 3 errors. The Warriors countered with 15 kills with 9 errors for a .154 hitting percentage.

The second set saw the scoreboard flip as it was Midland winning 25-22. They did so despite another nine errors on the attack but limited Dordt to just nine kills. Just like the first, it was close throughout. The Warriors broke an 18-18 tie with four straight points and then maintained the advantage as they tied the match.

Midland had to battle back in the third. After falling behind 5-1, they worked their way even at 11-11. The teams would find themselves knotted three more times before a 5-1 run by Midland swung the set in their favor. Dordt could never counter with more than one point at a time as the Warriors took the set 25-19.

Things looked like they might end after the fourth as Midland raced out to a 7-3 advantage to start the set. Dordt wasn’t going to go away without a fight though. They used a 5-1 run to tie the set at 8-8 then traded points with the Warriors. Down the stretch, there were nine ties with the last coming at 25-25. A service error by Midland followed by a Dordt kill gave them the set 27-25, and sent the match to fifth.

In the decisive fifth set, Dordt held an early advantage as they jumped out 5-2. Midland countered with a 9-1 run, forcing the Defenders’ coaching staff to burn both of their allotted timeouts. With the momentum on their side in the first-to-fifteen set, the Warriors held on to take the match 15-13. Dordt staved off defeat three times but on the fourth, Brooke Fredrick closed out the match with a kill.

Fredrickson finished with 12 kills on the day, tied for second-most on the team with Cortlyn Schaefer. Leading the attack was Taliyah Flores, who floored 23 attacks.

Coordinating the Midland offense, which hit .126 for the match, was reigning GPAC Setter of the Week, Hope Leimbach. She had 54 set assists on the night to go with 8 digs and 3 kills of her own.

Defensively, it was Maggie Sempeck leading the charge with a career-high 17 digs. Joining her in double-digits were Delanie Vallinch and Flores with 15 each.

At the net, Midland had eight blocks. Abbey Ringler had a hand in on five, including one solo stuff.

Back at the service line, Sempeck continued her stellar night with a team-high three aces.

Midland (22-4, 11-4 GPAC) will host (RV) Doane (19-12, 6-9 GPAC) on Tuesday night inside the Wikert Event Center.

