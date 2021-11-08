No. 5 Warriors knocked out of GPAC tournament

No. 5 Midland was knocked out of the GPAC conference tournament in straight sets Saturday by Concordia (RV) (25-23, 25-19, 25-7).

“First, you’ve got to give Concordia a lot of credit, they played really well tonight,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “They won the serve and pass, and their team defense was really impressive. That’s the difference in the match tonight. I think our players were really disappointed in how they played. They know it wasn’t their ‘A-game’.

The Warriors struggled at the onset, falling behind 8-4. The margin grew to six late the set with Concordia moving up 22-16. A late rally by the Warriors pulled them within a point at 24-23, but the Bulldogs held on and closed out the first, 25-23.

The second set saw another strong start by the visitors. They jumped on top 8-2, forcing a timeout by the Warriors and then 17-10. Midland utilized their second timeout at that juncture.

The scoring trend tilted as the Warriors went on an 8-3 run to pull within two points. Concordia found an answer of their own though as they closed out the set with a 5-1 run, winning 25-19.

The Bulldogs blitzed the Warriors in the third. They began with a 12-4 run and built upon it with a 10-2 run as the set was never close.

"We’ve got two weeks now to prepare for an opening-round match, Giesselmann said. "We’ll take some time off to get mentally and physically regrouped and then we’ll be ready to go.”

Midland (23-5) has a high likelihood of host an NAIA Opening Round match in two weeks. The Warriors, along with the rest of the teams, will find out their path to Sioux City on Monday, Nov. 15.

The selection show will air at 10 a.m. on the NAIA’s Facebook page. F

orty-eight teams from across the nation will be paired up for matches on Saturday, Nov. 20. The winners will then advance to the final site in Sioux City, Iowa on Nov. 30.

