No. 5 Warriors sweep No. 2 Lindenwood

No. 5-ranked Midland women's hockey earned a pair of wins over No. 2-ranked Lindenwood University at home.
The Warriors shutout the Lions 2-0 on Saturday afternoon and then rallied back to win 3-2 in overtime on Sunday. With the victories - their first sweep of a higher-ranked team in program history - Midland improves to 13-7-0-2 on the season.
SATURDAY: Midland 2, Lindenwood 0
It took until the third period for the Warriors to draw first blood.
Kenzie Bertolas pulled the puck from behind the goal and guided it past the goalie to make it 1-0 at the 0:57 mark during a power play.
In the final minute of play, Lindenwood tried to use a man-advantage of their own, pulling their goalie, but couldn’t keep control of the puck in their offensive zone. Robin Hatcher seized control of the puck and connected on an empty-net goal to insure a Midland victory.
McKenna Gehner went the distance in net for Midland. She had 25 saves in 60 minutes of action.
SUNDAY: Midland 3, Lindenwood 2
The first period started off slow as both teams were trying to figure out their offensive niches. It was not until 14:33 when Lindenwood was able to strike first, making it a 1-0 game. They would hold on to that lead into the first intermission.
In the second period, the Lions were able to make it a 2-0 lead when they took advantage of a questionable call against the Warriors just past the midway point of the period. They capitalized on their power play opportunity to make it a two-goal game with 6:41 on the clock.
As time winded down in the period, Maxine Mass found Alicia Williams who then directed the puck to Allison Rakowski for a goal at the second-period buzzer.
Kamryn Hayhurst found an open Maggie Marcotte who skated around two defenders and shot top right to tie the game at 2. The tying goal came at the 13:20 mark and the score stayed deadlocked for the remainder of regulation.
In the overtime period, Rakowski completed the comeback at 3:08 as she got a rebound shot with Hayhurst and Ally Conybear assisting on the game-winner.
McKenna Gehner went the full 63:08 for Midland collecting 19 saves along the way.
Midland (13-7-0-2) will now turn its attention to the upcoming Women's Midwest Collegiate Hockey league tournament. The three-day tournament will begin on Friday, March 26 in St. Louis, Missouri. Brackets and game times for the tournament will be finalized this week.