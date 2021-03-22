No. 5 Warriors sweep No. 2 Lindenwood

No. 5-ranked Midland women's hockey earned a pair of wins over No. 2-ranked Lindenwood University at home.

The Warriors shutout the Lions 2-0 on Saturday afternoon and then rallied back to win 3-2 in overtime on Sunday. With the victories - their first sweep of a higher-ranked team in program history - Midland improves to 13-7-0-2 on the season.

SATURDAY: Midland 2, Lindenwood 0

It took until the third period for the Warriors to draw first blood.

Kenzie Bertolas pulled the puck from behind the goal and guided it past the goalie to make it 1-0 at the 0:57 mark during a power play.

In the final minute of play, Lindenwood tried to use a man-advantage of their own, pulling their goalie, but couldn’t keep control of the puck in their offensive zone. Robin Hatcher seized control of the puck and connected on an empty-net goal to insure a Midland victory.

McKenna Gehner went the distance in net for Midland. She had 25 saves in 60 minutes of action.

SUNDAY: Midland 3, Lindenwood 2