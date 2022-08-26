No. 5 Warriors sweep opening day of Spartan Invitational

No. 5 Midland volleyball took down Lindsey Wilson (RV) and No. 9 Viterbo on the opening day of the Spartan Invitational on Thursday.

The Warriors took their opener in straight sets over the Blue Raiders of LWC (25-9, 25-18, 25-19) and then dropped the V-Hawks in four sets (25-22, 25-27, 25-17- 25-14) in the finale of day one.

Midland 3, Lindsey Wilson 0

Clean hitting on the attack by Midland and high-error offense by Lindsey Wilson was the story of the match.

In the first set, the Warriors hit a match-best .364 with 11 kills against just 3 errors. On the other side of the net, the Raiders had just 5 kills while committing 7 errors (-.080).

Midland had three sustained rallies during the match beginning with a 4-0 run to start. Later on, they added a 5-0 run to make it 12-3 and then used a 9-1 run to end the set, 25-9. Lauren Williams led the way with five kills in the set while Brooke Fredrickson added three.

Set two saw Taliyah Flores and Abbey Ringler take control of the attack off the set of Hope Leimbach. Flores floored five kills while Ringler tallied four. The Warriors kept the Raiders at bay once again, leading wire-to-wire.

Lindsey Wilson took their first lead of any set in the third, jumping out to a 2-0 lead. A kill by Lauryn Samuelson and a block by Samuelson and Williams tied the score to start a trend of trading points.

After 12 different ties on the scoreboard, the Warriors broke a 17-17 tie with a kill by Flores followed by a block by Leimbach and Samuelson, propelling the Warriors to the sweep, winning six of the final eight points.

“We were very happy to get the sweep in our first match,” said head coach Paul Giesselmann. “The girls really focused in game one and I thought our team defense was exceptional. It was disappointing that we let up a little in games two and three.”

Leimbach led a balanced attack with 30 set assists for the match. She added five digs and three block assists while leading the team to a .181 hitting percentage.

Offensively, Flores and Williams each had 11 kills to lead the team while Fredrickson and Ringler each had four.

At the net, Midland had nine blocks as a team. The very active Samuelson had a paw on seven while Williams assisted on four. In the back row, Delanie Vallinch dug up 16 balls to lead the way. Flores notched her first double-double with 10 digs to go with her kill total.

Midland 3, Viterbo 1

The first set saw back and forth play early before Viterbo jumped in front with a 5-0 run to make it 7-3. A timeout by Midland broke the run and they battle back even at 10-10. A

fter another short run by the V-Hawks, the teams found themselves knotted at 18-18. Back-to-back errors by VU, followed by a kill from Lauren Williams set Midland up for a chance to take the opener.

After a timeout, Brooke Fredrickson had two of her six kills in crunch time to help the Warriors to a 25-22 win in the opener.

Set two was a similar story with each team taking turns with the lead before a string of ties down the stretch. Trailing 18-12, Midland battled back to tie the set at 19-19. There would be ties at 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24 before Viterbo took advantage of a pair of errors, closing out the opening set with a 3-0 run.

The momentum stayed with them as the teams switched sides. The V-Hawks took a 6-3 lead in the third before Midland answered with an 11-4 run, forcing a timeout.

The run was slowed for a moment before the next surge came. The Warriors closed out set three with an 11-7 run, winning 25-17.

Midland opened up a 12-6 lead and never looked back on their way to a 25-14 match-clinching win.

Vallinch was dominant defensively. She tallied 25 digs to set a new personal best and put herself one dig away from the 500 mark for her young career. She had help digging up the V-Hawks attack as Flores (13) and Fredrickson (10) also reached double-figure digs.

At the net, Midland tallied seven blocks. Williams had a hand in over half of them with four block assists while Samuelson had three assists and one solo stop.

Leimbach coordinated the attack with 57 set assists. She spread the ball around with four different players recording double-digit kills. Flores, Fredrickson, and Williams led the way with 15 each while Abbey Ringler added 10. For the match, the Warriors hit .282 on the attack while the V-Hawks finished with a .170 hitting percentage.

Up next for Midland (5-1) is a showdown with No. 1-ranked Missouri Baptist (6-0) on Friday at high noon.

The Spartans are the defending national champions and haven’t dropped a match in nearly 365 days. They dropped just two matches in 2021, both coming on August 27. They fell to Viterbo and Midland up in La Crosse, Wisconsin.