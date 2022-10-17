No. 5 Warriors take down No. 19 Dordt in straight sets

No. 5 Midland volleyball added another ranked victory to its tally this fall, taking down No. 19 Dordt in straight sets Saturday (25-23, 25-17, 25-11).

“Historically we’ve had some great matches with Dordt over the years," said head coach Paul Giesselmann. "I’m always nervous against their team because they’ve got such great athletes. They are the biggest team we’ve played this year, which was a big concern of ours coming in."

Midland improves to 19-3 overall and 9-2 in conference play. Dordt falls to 13-6 and 7-4 in the GPAC.

A quick start by Midland put them in front 7-1 and forced a timeout by Dordt. The Defenders would get four straight points to pull close but never could pull even.

Dordt hung around for the majority of the opening set, pulled within a point, 24-23, following a 4-1 run.

The Warriors called a timeout to regroup and then Taliyah Flores scored set-point with her fifth kill of the set.

Dordt and Midland played even through the first dozen points of the second, tied 6-6. With Saige Craven back at the service line, following an Abbey Ringler kill, the Warriors rattled off seven straight points to make it 14-6.

During the run, Hope Leimbach had a kill, a block assist, and set up three of her teammates for kills. Dordt extinguished both of their timeouts as the Warriors rolled to a 25-17 set win.

The tide didn’t shift in the third as Midland took the first four points of the set and built an 11-5 lead before the first timeout from Dordt.

The surge continued as the lead grew to 17-7 and then 23-9. The Warriors closed out the set and the match, 25-11, with kills from Cortlyn Schaefer and Ringer.

Nine different Warriors registered a kill in the match with Addisyn Mosier leading the way with 10. Brooke Fredrickson added nine, while Flores and Ringler each had eight.

As a team, Midland hit .229 on the attack behind Leimbach’s setting. A match after eclipsing the 4,000 assists mark for her career, she added 37 more to the ledger.

At the service line, Midland had seven ace serves. Three came off the right arm of Kailyn Scott while Delanie Vallinch nearly matched her with two. Leimbach and Craven each had one.

"Our serving was the big difference in the match today," Giesselmann said. "We had six rotations of great serving today and it made a great difference."

Defensively, the veteran trio of Leimbach, Flores, and Fredrickson led the way with double-digit digs each.

Up next for Midland (19-3, 9-2 GPAC) will be a home match with Hastings (18-9, 7-5 GPAC) on Wednesday night.

The Warriors will look to exact revenge for their five-set loss at Hastings last month. First serve of the rematch is scheduled for October 19 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Wikert Event Center.